The dressage times for the World Equestrian Games Mars-sponsored eventing have been released.

British team times:

Gemma Tattersall with The Soul Syndicate’s and her own Arctic Soul — 9.32am local time Thursday (2.32pm British time)

with The Soul Syndicate’s and her own Arctic Soul — 9.32am local time Thursday (2.32pm British time) Piggy French with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo — 1.47pm local time Thursday (6.47pm British time)

with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo — 1.47pm local time Thursday (6.47pm British time) Tom McEwen with Jane Inns’, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser — 10.27pm local time Friday (3.27pm British time)

with Jane Inns’, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser — 10.27pm local time Friday (3.27pm British time) Ros Canter with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B — 2.50pm local time Friday (7.50pm British time)

British individual time

Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red — 4.33pm local time Thursday (9.33pm British time)

Canadian rider Colleen Loach (Qorry Blue D’Argouges) will be the first competitor to head into the arena tomorrow morning at 9am local time (2pm British time).

The crack German squad will send Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise out first tomorrow, with Julia Krajewski (Chipmunk FRH) the second German team rider to perform on the first day. Andreas Dibowski (FRH Corrida) and Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob OLD) will follow on Friday.

New Zealand, who are also among the favourites for the team gold, have Blyth Tait (Dassett Courage) as their pathfinder, with Mark Todd and McClaren taking the second team berth tomorrow. Friday is all about the Prices, with Tim and Cekatinka on show in the morning and Jonelle (Classic Moet) closing the Kiwi campaign.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Sam Watson will kick off the Irish effort tomorrow, riding Horseware Ardagh Highlight at 10.19pm (3.19pm British time). Cathal Daniels is at 2.42pm (7.42pm British time) on Thursday with Rioghan Rua, while Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky, 11.22am local/4.22pm British) and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound, 3.45pm local/8.45pm British) take the team spots on Friday. Patricia Ryan (Dunrath Eclipse) is the Irish individual and enters the arena at 1.23pm (6.23pm British time) on Friday.

Horse & Hound has two journalists and a photographer in Tryon for WEG. Keep up to date with all the news on horseandhound.co.uk and in the magazine issues dated 20 and 27 September.