Horse in individual medal position held at final trot-up for WEG eventing

Two horses who are vital to Ireland’s medal challenges in the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) were sent to the holding box at this afternoon’s final horse inspection (Sunday, 16 September).

Horseware Products Ltd, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis’s Horseware Stellor Rebound (Sarah Ennis) and Belinda Keir’s Horseware Ardagh Highlight (Sam Watson) were both accepted when re-presented, although there were tense moments when Horseware Stellor Rebound was asked to trot up twice and the ground jury then deliberated before passing him. He and Sarah Ennis currently hold the individual bronze medal spot, as well as contributing to Ireland’s team silver position.

The other Irish team horses — Christopher and Sarita Perkins, Huw Lloyd and Lucy Wiegersma’s Mr Chunky (Padraig McCarthy), Margaret Kinsella’s Rioghan Rua (Cathal Daniels) — were accepted.

One of the Brazilian team horses, Magnum’s Martini ridden by Nilson Moreira Da Silva was also held and passed on reinspection, as were Dutch team horses Rumour Has It NOP (Merel Blom) and Jane Z (Renske Kroeze).

Sweden’s Box Qutie, ridden by Anna Freskgård, was withdrawn before the trot-up today. He was taken away from the finishing area after his cross-country round yesterday by horse ambulance and has sustained a soft tissue injury.

The British team horses — The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul (Gemma Tattersall), Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo (Piggy French), Jane Inns, rider Tom McEwen and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser, Caroline Moore and rider Ros Canter’s Allstar B — were all accepted. The British team lie in the gold medal position after the cross-country, with Ros in line for individual silver.

British individual competitor Tina Cook’s ride Billy The Red, owned by Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson also passed without problems.

France holds the team bronze slot after cross-country, represented by Pivoine Des Touches (Donatien Schauly), Opium De Verrieres (Maxime Livio), Qing Du Briot ENE HN (Thibaut Vallette) and Tresor Mail (Sidney Dufresne). All the French horses passed the inspection too, as well as fifth-placed individual horse Vinci De La Vigne, ridden by Astier Nicolas.

The individual overnight leader, Ingrid Klimke of Germany, is also through the trot-up without problems with SAP Hale Bob OLD.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

With Hurricane Florence now affecting the area around the WEG venue at Tryon, the trot-up strip which was used on Wednesday was completely flooded today. Horses were presented on the strip in ring two of the venue, which had served as a practice strip in the holding area for the first inspection.