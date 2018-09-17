It’s time — can Britain win WEG eventing gold? Walk the showjumping course that stands between them and victory

Today (17 September) is showjumping day at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) eventing competition in Tryon. Thirteen fences, and 16 jumping efforts, set at a height of 1.30m, sit between horses and riders and their WEG dreams coming true.

This is the first time the event horses have competed in the US Trust Arena as the eventing dressage was held the other arena at Tryon. The course is designed by Ireland’s Alan Wade who is also designing the pure showjumping courses at WEG.

The showjumping gets underway at 3pm (BST) and the times that the British riders are going to jump were released this morning.

Take a look around the course to see what horses and riders will face…

Fence one

 

Fence two

 

Fence three

 

Fence four

 

Fence five a, b and c (two strides and one stride)

 

Fence six — six strides from the treble

 

Fence seven

 

Fence eight

 

Fence nine — five strides between fence eight and nine

 

Fence 10

 

Fence 11

 

Fence 12a and b (one stride)

 

Fence 13

 

Don’t miss next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out on 20 September, for full analysis and reports from the eventing at WEG