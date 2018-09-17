It’s time — can Britain win WEG eventing gold? Walk the showjumping course that stands between them and victory

Today (17 September) is showjumping day at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) eventing competition in Tryon. Thirteen fences, and 16 jumping efforts, set at a height of 1.30m, sit between horses and riders and their WEG dreams coming true.
This is the first time the event horses have competed in the US Trust Arena as the eventing dressage was held the other arena at Tryon. The course is designed by Ireland’s Alan Wade who is also designing the pure showjumping courses at WEG.
The showjumping gets underway at 3pm (BST) and the times that the British riders are going to jump were released this morning.
Take a look around the course to see what horses and riders will face…
Fence one
Fence two
Fence three
Fence four
Fence five a, b and c (two strides and one stride)
Fence six — six strides from the treble
Fence seven
Fence eight
Fence nine — five strides between fence eight and nine
Fence 10
Fence 11
Fence 12a and b (one stride)
Fence 13