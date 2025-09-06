



Max Warburton topped the four-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse results with Patron Of Keros, in a final held at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials yesterday (5 September). This class features a dressage, showjumping and small cross-country competition, before horses are judged on conformation.

The top 10 at that stage are pulled forward for a go-round in all paces and a final gallop, judged this year by William Fox-Pitt.

And this is where Patron Of Keros – owned by Max and his girlfriend, British-based Irish rider Susie Berry – sealed the deal, scoring the top mark of 10.

The Zangersheide-bred gelding, who is by Cornado II, out of a For Pleasure mare, really filled the eye and coped expertly with the big atmosphere at Burghley.

Max revealed that although Patron Of Keros won this class, he is still very green.

“We’ve only had him two months and he was just broken and hadn’t done anything when we bought him. He has been so green in everything he has done so far, but today he actually really stepped up and was very professional,” he said.

Max acquired Patron Of Keros as part of a deal.

“We bought him privately from Brian Flynn at MBF Sport Horses in Ireland,” said Max. “I had to buy him in a deal – he wouldn’t sell him to me unless we bought two and Susie said to me, ‘We’re not getting two’, but I said I’m not leaving without Patron Of Keros, so we brought the two home. I saw him over the door and he is just so beautiful.”

Max said that he and Susie were “absolutely delighted” with the victory.

He commented: “I’ve got a horse here in the five-star, so Susie has been preparing him for the past few days and he’s a big horse and I think she’s found him quite big!”

In terms of what the future holds, Max hopes he can keep the ride.

“Hopefully if we can get a group of owners together, we can keep him, but if not we’ll sell him,” he said.

Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse results: four-year-old class

1. Patron Of Keros (Max Warburton) 90.75

2. Parc All The Hype (Kitty King) 87.45

3. Waffle (Amelia White) 84.75

4. Milchem Giovanni (Jason Doerflinger) 84.45

5. Billy Whitby (Pippa Funnell) 82.70

6. Temeraire (Storm Straker) 82.65

7. Tomgar Valour (Patrick Whelan) 81.05

8. Caunton Cosmic Diamond (Tom McEwen) 79.60

9. Tullibards Benny’s Night Star (Cathal Daniels) 79.45

10.HHE Cool Touch (Harry Horgan) 78.35

