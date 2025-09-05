



Oliver Townend has taken the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage lead, scoring 22 as one of the first tests after lunch today (5 September).

Oliver and Cooley Rosalent, owned by Paul and Diana Ridgeon, were given one six for a slightly unsettled mid-test halt, but otherwise their marks did not drop below a seven, and there were six nines on their scoresheet.

The grey Cooley Rosalent had a minor spook in the first corner after her initial centre line, but then she appeared settled in the arena and showed activity and athleticism in her work.

“She’s a good girl. I’ve been slightly caught out by the atmosphere. She was not as quiet as I’d have liked her to have been in there, but she’s ended up in the right place so far,” said Oliver Townend of his Burghley Horse Trials dressage.

“There were a couple of frustrating things that she’s brilliant at but we threw marks away around, like the halt and rein-back, but the work is becoming better and better.”

Cooley Rosalent hasn’t run since Burgham in July, where she had a “sweetener” rather than a very competitive run, but Oliver said she has done plenty of galloping at home.

“I hope she’s enthusiastic, she’s a bit girly at times and needs keeping sweet,” he said looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country.

Oliver added that the course running in this direction has been lucky for him before on an inexperienced horse – he won in 2017, the last time the track was went this way, on Ballaghmor Class’s five-star debut.

“We don’t bring horses not to be competitive at this level, said Oliver. “So far so good. We know we’ve got one of the best horses in the world coming [Lordships Graffalo with Ros Canter], and she takes some beating on that one, but at the same time, we’re in it to win it and we’re in a good starting position.”

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt.

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now