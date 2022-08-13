



The Dutch secured back-to-back titles, with strong results across the board earning the side team gold at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships.

Britain took fourth place, and while it was the team’s first off-podium finish at a senior championships, all eyes now turn to Paris 2024, with the result meaning the side has secured its spot at the next Paralympic Games.

Find out how how the results played out on the final day of team competition at the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning…

The Brits are looking ahead to Paris 2024 following their fourth place finish in Herning

The evergreen Alphaville N.O.P. sealed victory for the Dutch, but just to be here is a victory in itself for this para dressage star

Tobias Thorning Joergensen and the lovely grey Jolene Hill threw down a massive score to take Denmark into a tussle for gold in the World Para Dressage Championships results table

Natasha Baker delivered an important score for Britain

Building a strong support team – and new tactics – paid off for US team anchors Rebecca Hart and El Corona Texel

Denmark’s Karla Dyhm-Junge, who is in her first season of international competition, provided a crucial score for the home side

H&H’s para rider of the day is Ireland’s Tamsin Addison

