



Denmark’s Karla Dyhm-Junge and Miss Daisy strengthened the home side’s team medal hopes in the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships with a huge new personal best.

The partnership, who are in their first year of international competition, scored 73.29% in the grade III World Para Dressage Championships results. This puts Denmark into strong contention for a podium place, following pathfinders Katrine Kirstensen and Goerklintgaards Quater’s impressive +77% grade II test yesterday.

This wonderfully supple mare oozed class, presenting a lovely active, uphill picture through the test.

“I was trying to play it safe, but still pushing it so we can get some good points but without doing too much,” said Karla, adding the aim was for a solid clean performance with some “better highlights” than their individual test.

“The horse is amazing. She’s my best friend. She does everything I tell her to, and she’s already such a good para horse. She just does her best every time I sit on her.”

The Danes are on blistering form at these championships. They already have two individual gold medals, with Katrine taking grade II honours and Tobias Thorning Joergensen on Jolene Hill bagging the grade III win.

“We’re all very excited for the team competition. Katherine did an amazing job yesterday. So we’re all just trying to do everybody proud just trying to get our best [performances] in,” she said, adding it would mean “absolutely everything” to win a team medal.

“I know that everybody wants to see if we can. Our self-confidence and everything would just boom from a good team placing.”

Denmark finished just off the podium in a close-fought battle for bronze with the US at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. A podium place in this competition would mark the country’s second ever World Championship para team medal – their first a bronze at Lexington 12 years ago.

