The team competition has kicked off at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships in Herning and it’s been a busy day as riders in grades I, II and IV took to the arena to begin their team medal campaign. Here’s what you need to know…
Britain aren’t quite in the position they had hoped to be at this stage of the competition, but there is still a long way to go and great riders still to come.
- Find out where Britain sit on the provisional team leaderboard and which teams are poised for a podium place
Sir Lee Pearson had to summon all of his horsemanship today after his ride Breezer got startled and upset right before going into the arena.
- Hear what Lee had to say about his test and the somewhat unusual mental technique he employs to stay calm when it’s going wrong
The defending world champions made a super start to their team campaign here in Herning.
- Read Sanne Voets’ comments about her performance and what made her change her game plan after she began her test
Ireland had a super first day as they target Paris Paralympics qualification, and they already have an individual medal in the bag.
Scores soared to over 80% today, as a grade I rider pulled off the test of the World Para Dressage Championships so far
- Find out why this Latvian competitor is inspiring others to take up the sport, including another of the riders here in Herning
A championship newbie has already made a huge impact out here, posting a score that could prove very significant in the team contest.
