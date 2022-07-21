BREAKING* British team announced for World Dressage Championships





The British team has been announced for the dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark, in August.

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have confirmed the four horse and rider combinations, plus reserves, that will form the list of definite entries. Their selection is subject to each rider and horse maintaining form and fitness ahead of the World Championships.

The British team for the dressage World Championships, which run 5-14 August, is as follows:

Richard Davison with 16-year-old gelding Bubblingh

Owner: Richard Davison and Gwendolyn Sontheim

Breeder: Richard Davison (GBR)

Breeding: by Lingh, out of Ballaseyr Royale/Matajo by Picandt

Groom: Heidi Troniseck

Charlotte Dujardin with nine-year-old gelding Imhotep

Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)

Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi

Groom: Alan Davies

Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Joop Rodenburg (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Thuja, by Negro

Groom: Richard Neale

Lottie has also been selected with 13-year-old stallion Everdale as a direct reserve

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Piet Kluytmans (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of Aliska K, by Negro

Gareth Hughes with 16-year-old mare Classic Briolinca

Owner: Gareth Hughes, his wife Rebecca and daughter Ruby, and Julia Hornig

Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)

Breeding: by Trento B, out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance

Groom: Steph Sharples

Gareth Hughes has also been selected as a direct reserve with 12-year-old gelding Sintano Van Hof Olympia

Owner: Gareth Hughes and Judy Firmston-Williams

Breeder: Iris and Henk Poettgens (NED)

Breeding: by Sandro Hit, out of P.Siltana Van Hof Olympia, by Silvano

Two reserve combinations have also been announced, listed in order of preference:

Laura Tomlinson with 12-year-old gelding Fallatijn

Owner: Laura Tomlinson and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer

Breeder: J.G. Damen (NED)

Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of Utraginia Van Kairos, by Cabochon

Susan Pape with 13-year-old stallion Harmony’s Eclectisch

Owner: Susan Pape and Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation

Breeder: Fam Andeweg (NED)

Breeding: by Zenon, out of Tiranja, by Olivi

Although Charlotte, Lottie and Gareth represented Britain at the last two European Championships, and were also on the British squad at the Tokyo Olympics, this is the first British dressage team since 2008 not to feature Carl Hester, whose top horse En Vogue had to be withdrawn from the selection process earlier this year owing to lameness.

Meanwhile, this will be Richard’s first championship appearance for Britain in a decade, the last having been in 2012, as an individual at the London Olympics. The home-bred Bubblingh, who is out of Richard’s Athens Olympics and 2022 World Equestrian Games ride Ballaseyr Royale, will make his championships debut in Herning.

The dressage World Championships will also be a championship debut for Charlotte Dujardin’s ride Imhotep and Lottie Fry’s ride Glamourdale, with Charlotte having ridden Gio on the British team in 2021, and Lottie having had Everdale as her top ride last year.

Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca were the best performing British pair at the 2019 European Championships, before the mare took 18 months out of competition.

