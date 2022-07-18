Olympic eventing medallist named among defending German side for dressage world Championships





The German team has been announced for the dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark, in August.

Germany are the defending champions, having won team gold at the World Equestrian Games in 2018. A German team has also won gold at every major championship since, but the line-up for this year’s team looks rather different to recent years, with two team rookies among the riders, alongside a German team stalwart and an eventing multi-Olympian making her dressage championship debut.

The following combinations have been selected for the German team at the dressage World Championships:

Ingrid Klimke with 14-year-old stallion Franziskus 15

Owner: Wilhelm Holkenbrink

Breeder: Elisabeth Albers (GER)

Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of Antara, by Alabaster

Frederic Wandres with 15-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH

Owner: Hof Kasselmann

Breeder: Sarah and Tony Pidgley (GBR)

Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of Real Gold, by Rubinstein

Frederic Wandres with 12-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD

Owner: Hof Kasselmann

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: by Bordeaux, out of Lorena, by Riccione

Benjamin Werndl with 13-year-old gelding Famoso OLD

Owner: Benjamin, Klaus Werndl and Flora Keller

Breeder: Lambertus Schnieder

Breeding: by Farewell III, out of Donna Weltina, by Welt Hit II

Benjamin Werndl with 18-year-old gelding Daily Mirror

Owner: Benjamin, Klaus Werndl and Flora Keller

Breeder: Dieter Kellermann

Breeding: by Damon Hill, out of Fiedergirl II, by Florestan I

Isabell Werth with 12-year-old stallion DSP Quantaz

Owner: Victoria Max-Theurer and Madeleine Winter-Schulze

Breeder: Kathrin Damm (GER)

Breeding: by Quaterback, out of Piroschka, by Hohenstein 4

It will be decided closer to the time which horse Frederic and Benjamin, both championship debutants, will ride. Dorothee Schneider and Faustus have also been listed as team reserve.

Ingrid Klimke will make her dressage championship debut following an illustrious eventing career. She has won gold medals at world and Olympic level and was European champion in 2017 and 2019 with SAP Hale Bob OLD.

This will be Isabell Werth’s seventh dressage world championship, and she is also the reigning individual world champion. She will be riding a team debutante in Quantaz, who has taken over the mantle as her top ride this year after the retirement of her two top mares, Bella Rose – with whom she took double gold at WEG in 2018 – and Weihegold OLD.

Isabell’s season with Quantaz has been somewhat chequered: they have previously posted almost 78% in the grand prix, but were eliminated under blood rules at CHIO Aachen, and scored a below-par 69.48% on their last international outing at Kronberg CDI4* in mid-July.

Germany will be without the reigning Olympic and European champion, Benjamin’s sister Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who is due to have her second baby in August, as well as Dorothee Schneider’s top horse Showtime FRH, but all four selected riders have a horse capable of scoring in the mid to high 70s for the grand prix test, meaning this German side is sure to prove competitive.

This year, home side Denmark will start the competition as favourites for team gold. The British team for Herning is set to be announced this week, following the release of the nominated entry list.

