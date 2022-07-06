Denmark eyes historic gold as home side revealed for dressage World Championships





The Danish team for the dressage World Championships next month has been announced.

Following Denmark’s historic Nations Cup victory at CHIO Aachen last week, the home side will start in Herning as one of the favourites to win gold. The Danish team for the dressage World Championships, as selected by Anne-Mette Binder and Wolfram Wittig, is as follows:

Carina Cassøe Krüth with 11-year-old mare Heiline’s Danciera

Owner: Poul Thøgersen

Breeder: Stald Heiline (DEN)

Breeding: by Fürstenball OLD, out of Danceline TS, by Ne Diro

Daniel Bachmann Andersen with 10-year-old gelding Marshall-Bell

Owner: Nicola Ahorner

Breeder: Tina Christoffersen and Nicolai Jepsen (DEN)

Breeding: by Blue Hors Don Romantic, out of Medini-Bell, by Michellino

Nanna Merrald with 18-year-old stallion Blue Hors Zack

Owner: Blue Hors

Breeder: B. Wilschut (NED)

Breeding: by Rousseau, out of Orona, by Jazz

Cathrine Dufour with 12-year-old gelding Bohemian

Owner: Abildgaard Equestrian

Breeder: Heinrich Langewellpott (GER)

Breeding: by Bordeaux, our of Sunshine, by Samarant

Cathrine Dufour with 10-year-old gelding Vamos Amigos

Owner: Cathrine Dufour and Sarah Pidgley

Breeder: Reesink Pferde (NED)

Breeding: by Vitalis, out of Hotshot, by Blue Hors Hotline

It will be decided later in July whether Cathrine will ride her individual European silver medallist Bohemian, or the less experienced but hugely exciting Vamos Amigos, with whom she finished second in the World Cup Final in April, and also scored a hat-trick at CHIO Aachen.

Three combinations have been named as reserves: Andreas Helgstrand with Jovian and Queenparks Wendy, and Lone Banf Larsen with Thranegardens Rostov.

While Germany have dominated team dressage podiums for much of the last decade, the 2022 World Championships offers a very real opportunity for Denmark to win its first ever dressage team gold. With the reigning Olympic and European champion, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, out of action this summer as she prepares for the birth of her second child, and with Isabell Werth’s top mares, Weihegold OLD and Bella Rose, now retired, the German side is somewhat depleted going into World Championships.

Meanwhile, all four of the Danish riders named for the home side are currently amongst the top 16 in the world rankings, with Cathrine and Carina both in the top five. The same quartet of riders recently showed their hand by triumphing in the Nations Cup contest at CHIO Aachen, the first time since 2010 that Germany has not taken the title.

The British team has not yet been announced for Herning, though the British nominated entries have been revealed. Germany is also still to reveal which four riders will be in action at the championships. The deadline for definite entries for the championships is 25 July.

