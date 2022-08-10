Yet another gold for Britain and some incredibly exciting prospects – 8 stories to read from the World Dressage Championships today





What an incredible evening! Britain has yet another new world champion in Lottie Fry, as she and Glamourdale topped the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships results in the freestyle.

Here’s a rundown of all the action from Herning on the final day of World Dressage Championships action…

Lottie and Glamourdale scored 90.65% to win the gold.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour took the silver with Vamos Amigos.

Britain’s Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca scored a personal best to finish a very creditable fifth.

Charlotte Dujardin finished 10th for Britain on Imhotep in a promising performance for the future.

Sweden’s Patrick Kittel never fails to disappoint and this evening was no different.

The Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens got the freestyle underway on a very exciting nine-year-old stallion.

Judy Harvey, chief of selectors for the British dressage team, and a top judge and international grand prix rider, reflects on the British team’s performance and unexpected silver medal in the World Dressage Championships results.

And finally, top British grand prix dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross on championships of all levels, and why grooms deserve better

