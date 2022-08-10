



The incredible talent of Britain’s Lottie Fry and Glamourdale posted a personal best and sensational score of 90.65% in the freestyle this evening (10 August), putting them into top spot on the Blue Hors World Dressage Championships results table.

The Danish crowd were on their feet upon the completion of Lottie’s sensational test with the 11-year-old, owned by Van Olst Horses.

“I was literally loving every second – as soon as the music started, I could hear the crowd and some were even singing along. It was just the most incredible feeling,” an overwhelmed Lottie, who is just 26 years old, said after her test. “I could really sit up and relax. Glamourdale was enjoying himself and I was just like, ‘wow, this is the most amazing feeling in the world’”.

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour gave it her all in the Stutteri Ask arena, earning her second silver medal of the week, scoring 89.41% with the British-owned 10-year-old Vitalis son Vamos Amigos. In another repeat of the grand prix special, the Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere claimed bronze on the 10-year-old Easy Game son Hermes, posting 86.9%.

When asked about Lottie becoming part of the “90% club”, Lottie said: “I didn’t dare to dream about it to be honest – it is something that all my idols do. I didn’t expect that it would happen to me.”

Lottie’s freestyle music included a range of well-known British songs, such as Another One Bites The Dust by Queen for her entry, Millennium by Robbie Williams for the extended canter, Angels, also by Robbie Williams for some of their other canter work, Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve and God Save The Queen for the final centre-line and halt.

“We knew we wanted to have a special British theme. I know that when those songs comes on, he dances to them, and he really did dance to it tonight,” Lottie said. “As soon as I came onto the centre-line, the crowd started to join in and he just loved it.”

Of the technicalities behind her choice of music, Lottie said after her World Dressage Championships results: “I picked the lines to show off his incredible extended canter and to be honest, everything is such a highlight for him.

“It was difficult to fit it all in it took us weeks to be able to fit everything in and get it inside the time because I wanted to do a 10-minute freestyle, so it took a long time to get it down to the six minutes that we’re allowed.

“I think it really captured all his amazing points. I‘m literally speechless about the music – I have never had such an amazing piece of music.”

