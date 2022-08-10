‘It’s exciting to be so competitive’: Judy Harvey on the British dressage team’s performance in Herning





Judy Harvey, chief of selectors for the British dressage team, and a top judge and international grand prix rider, reflects on the British team’s performance and unexpected silver medal at the World Dressage Championships

The British dressage team came to Denmark with the main aim of qualifying for the Olympics, for which we had to finish in the top six. There was a point when we started to think maybe we could squeak a bronze medal. Then, as the competition developed, we thought maybe we could get gold. It was so close, and you can’t be disappointed with silver after that. It is exciting going forward with Paris 2024 to have a team which is really competitive again.

The initial disappointment of Carl Hester being missing from the team has been lessened by him doing a sterling job both as team trainer and commentating. He seems to relish both; we might have to convince him to get back on a horse.

Richard Davison’s Bubblingh was nervous. He didn’t settle for the early part of the test, but towards the end he showed some fantastic quality and the marks started to creep up. That’s horses. We imagined Richard’s would be the drop score but even to have him on the team with his great knowledge and support is always a good thing.

Gareth Hughes wasn’t feeling 100%, but he and Classic Briolinca have such a partnership, she held his hand through the test. It was emotional to watch as it was so beautiful with such harmony. Their final halt scored threes when it would normally be eights – because of the applause the mare continued to piaffe.

Charlotte Dujardin did a masterful job giving Imhotep confidence. She was still riding to educate the horse, but where she could show off his highlights, she did. They just got in a muddle with the timing coming out of one passage, but it’s extraordinary what she produced on only the horse’s fourth grand prix.

The pressure was on Lottie Fry as the last British rider. She had to get more than 80% for the team to be in with a chance of silver or gold. She was so cool and rode with the handbrake off. We sat opposite her extended canter. It was straight as a die and she came across in barely any strides at all – Glamourdale has unbelievable power.

On the final centre line the crowds started clapping and he just grew and then halted perfectly – he’s a born show-off.

“The Danes deserved to win”

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour’s ride Vamos Amigos went better in Aachen, but the home crowd was behind them here. She posted on social media asking the crowd not to applaud. When some started, there was shushing and nobody clapped. We thought that was slightly unjust, but that’s one benefit of being on home ground.

The Danes deserved to win, and it’s great for the sport we have so many competitive nations. Similarly, it was great to see two riders from India proving dressage truly is an international sport.

We’re happy in the British camp, with chef d’equipe Caroline Griffith’s efficient management and the great support from World Class. As I write before the grand prix special individual competition, I’m hoping our riders will have to clear a bit more space on their mantle pieces yet.

There’s a great team atmosphere here and the Brits are well supported. Numbers of British spectators are not quite what they were pre-Covid, but you’re bumping into people you know in the tradestands again.

The Danes excelled organising these championships. The officials were friendly – if you didn’t have the right pass, they pointed you in the right direction rather than being met with the usual “no”. There’s lots of shopping – and it’s freezing out here, I had to buy a winter coat – although everything is pretty expensive, like £15 for a gin and tonic!

This exclusive column will also be available to read in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 11 August

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.