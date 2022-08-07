Lottie Fry and Glamourdale mesmerise as Britain goes into the lead of the World Dressage Championships grand prix





Lottie Fry has delivered a masterclass to take the lead on 80.84% in the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships results – springing Britain to the top of the leaderboard.

Lottie and the striking 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale, owned by Van Olst Horses, had the crowd – and the judges – mesmerised from the moment they entered, earning nines for their first halt.

The pair’s test was decorated with top marks, scoring six 10s for their canter work and earning gasps from the crowd. The first extended trot scored a handful of nines, and three judges awarded 10s for their superb two-time changes. The pirouettes lost a little balance, but they once again delivered in the extended trot, and went on to nail the final line. The crowd got behind them clapping as they made their final passage and piaffe and Lottie could be seen smiling – before their final halt, which scored more 10s.

“From the second he went in he was ready to go, he loved that arena,” said Lottie.

The World Dressage Championships is Glamourdale’s first major championship, and he showed promise from an early age winning the seven-year-old title at the World Breeding Championships in 2019.

Britain now stands at the top of the leaderboard with the final riders still to come for the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany. Richard Davison and Bubblingh’s 68.85% will be the British drop score. Charlotte Dujardin delivered 77.41% on Imhotep, and Gareth Hughes delivered 75.98% on Classic Briolinca.

*More to come from Lottie Fry*

