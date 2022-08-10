



Sweden’s Patrick Kittel brought the drama with a spectacular Bond-themed freestyle aboard Touchdown at the Blue Hors World Dressage Championships. Their score of 83.68% put the pair into the provisional lead in the World Dressage Championships results table.

But their reign was short-lived, with next to go Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca shooting to the top of the leaderboard with a huge new personal best of 84.04%.

The partnership entered at collected walk, building the suspense through the choreography matched seamlessly with their dramatic soundtrack.

“I loved it, the music is fantastic – Skyfall it’s a little bit of everything from Daniel Craig’s [films as Bond], so it’s Skyfall, Casino Royale, No Time To Die, Spectre, but it’s not the customised James Bond,” said Patrik.

“For example, the last piaffe passage that’s when [Bond] is dying in No Time To Die, when the bombs are coming in, and I just love that music. I wanted to do James Bond, because I’m a big James Bond fan, but without making it the James Bond because everyone has done before, so that was my goal. Walking to that piano, that was the coolest thing.”

While Herning marks the first senior championship for the 10-year-old Quarterback gelding, owned by Sommarkvarn AB, Patrick brings with him a wealth of experience and medals, with Herning marking his fourth World Championship appearance.

He added it felt “unbelievable” to ride in that stadium

“I had one small mistake, but to be really honest, to ride in here, and this audience. It is next level,” he said.

“I think they’re supportive of everybody. I wasn’t even nervous going into it. I just wanted to ride, to make people have a good time. That’s what it’s about, you know, being one with your horse and enjoying yourself.”

Patrick’s team-mate Therese Nilshagen and the 15-year-old Dante Weltino OLD impressed with a new freestyle for these championships.

“I had such a great feeling coming into the arena. I have a new freestyle which got ready just in time, so I thought – why not use it, no point in saving it for later,” said Therese, who scored 83.05%.

“It has a nice flow and fits Dante very well. Comparing this to the European championship in 2017, it feels a lot alike – back then, was a home crowd which is always amazing, but this feels like a home crowd as well. Such a great atmosphere and so many Swedes here to cheer on. Overall, I am happy with the week and looking forward to the next European championship and Olympics.”

Denmark’s team gold medallist Carina Cassøe Krüth received a warm welcome from the home crowd for her performance with Heiline’s Danciera, receiving a score of 82.14% from the judges.

“First of all, the Danish audience is amazing, they know us, they love us and they know we are more than ok with them clapping and cheering for us,” said Carina, who rode to the sound of music from Dirty Dancing and Fame, with the crowd clapping them along the final centre line.

“I am more than happy with my test and my horse even if we had expensive mistakes today. This championship is a once in a lifetime experience, there will never in my lifetime be a championship on home soil. The team medal is so precious because we all fought so hard for it, it has been nothing short of amazing.”

