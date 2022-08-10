



The Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships times have been released for the grand prix freestyle, from which the second set of individual medals will be awarded.

The top 15 riders from the grand prix special are eligible to ride the freestyle, and all three British riders who were in action on Monday have gone through – including newly-crowned individual world champion Lottie Fry. Here’s when you can catch the Brits in action in the freestyle:

Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca: 9pm local time (8pm BST)

Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep: 10pm local time on Sunday (9pm BST)

Lottie Fry on Glamourdale: 10.30pm local time on Sunday (9.30pm BST)

When do the other medal favourites ride?

We can look forward to seeing 15 incredible combinations in action in this freestyle class, but the riders you really must not miss include:

When does the World Dressage Championships freestyle begin and end?

The first rider into the ring to ride their freestyle routine will be the Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens riding Indian Rock, due to begin their test at 8pm local time. Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour will close the class with Vamos Amigos, riding at 10.50pm local time as she bids to improve on her individual silver medal from Monday.

Where can I find the full list of World Dressage Championships times?

Check out the full starting order for the freestyle:

