



Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Vamos Amigos upped their game even further after spearheading the Danish side to team gold to seal individual silver in the grand prix special results at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships.

Cathrine and the 10-year-old Vitalis gelding, who she co-owns with Sarah Pidgley, were rewarded with a huge new personal best of 81.32% by the judges to take individual silver.

“I think my horse was even better today than yesterday – like his tempis, super today,” said Cathrine. “I am so pleased with Vamos and it is nothing short of amazing to take a medal here on Danish soil, it is a dream come true!”

Their performance was undeniably exceptional – Vamos Amigos’ showing his athleticism as he powered across the arena in the evening sun to the dramatic backing music of O Fortuna. But it wasn’t perfect. And the fact horse and riders are not machines is the very essence of what makes equestrian sport unique.

The pair had a couple of costly mistakes in the first line of two-time changes. Cathrine didn’t panic, coming round the corner and filing 15 spot-on one-time changes, with a smile on her face – perhaps in part that was relief and in part the delight of riding this horse to a +81% score in front of a home crowd, who gave the pair a standing ovation after their final halt.

Crown Princess Mary was again among the audience, as she was last night, to see Denmark win its second dressage medal of the championships. Gold was won by Britain’s Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on 82.51%, with the Dutch combination of Dinja van Liere and Hermes taking bronze on a score of 79.41% in the World Dressage Championships results.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.