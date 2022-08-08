Britain’s Lottie Fry takes gold in World Dressage Championships special: ‘It’s unreal’





Britain’s Lottie Fry took the individual gold medal in the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships results for the grand prix special today (8 August).

Lottie and Glamourdale, owned by Van Olst Horses, scored 82.508% to take the top spot. The 11-year-old black stallion showed incredible power and expression throughout his test.

“It’s pretty unreal, unbelievable right now,” said Lottie. “I feel like I’m about to burst into tears any minute but I’m also the happiest person in the world right now.

“Glamourdale gave me everything. The atmosphere was incredible and the crowd was amazing. He rose to it and gave me most incredible test I’ve ever felt. The sky is the limit for Glamourdale – he’s one in a million and to be able to ride him here at the World Championships is a dream come true.”

The pair’s scores were trending in the mid-80s coming out of the trotwork, then dropped a little as Glamourdale was a little fragile in the walk. A slightly jarring transition into canter dropped Lottie behind Denmark’s Cathrine Landrup-Dufour and Vamos Amigos on the trending scores for the first – and only – time, but immaculate tempi changes soon put the British pair ahead again.

Lottie is the second British rider ever to take the gold in the World Championship Dressage results for grand prix special, with Charlotte Dujardin having also achieved it in 2014 on Valegro.

This is Lottie’s first time riding at a World Championship. She was a member of the bronze-medal winning British team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 riding Everdale and piloted the same horse on the silver-medal winning team at the European Championships later in the year. This is 25-year-old Lottie’s first senior championship individual medal.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour took the grand prix special silver medal, delighting her home crowd, while the Netherlands Dinja van Liere claimed bronze on Hermes.

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep finished sixth, with team-mates Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca in seventh in the World Dressage Championships results today.

