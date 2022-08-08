



Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep put in another great test in the grand prix special today (8 August), scoring 77.523% in the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships results.

The nine-year-old Everdale son Imhotep – owned by Carl Hester and Coral Ingham – showed powerful, active, punchy work, with so much potential for the future.

The green horse showed some tension in his neck and Charlotte was constantly trying to free the rein and push his nose forward to combat this.

The pair had plenty of strong scores in the trotwork and Imhotep’s ability to open and close the pace really suits this test. In the canter work, he broke to trot momentarily as he rounded the arena end after the one-time flying changes and wobbled in his first canter pirouette, with marks for this averaging 5.7 as opposed to 7.9 for the second, cleaner, effort.

“He needs to learn to go a bit less, but he’s so enthusiastic, he has so much power and he can’t quite manage it at the moment which is why he makes mistakes,” said Charlotte. “He’s like riding a go kart, what he offers is so much.”

Charlotte currently sits third in the grand prix special World Dressage Championships results, just ahead of Britain’s first rider Gareth Hughes, who scored 77.28%, but she is likely to drop out of the medal placings as the final pairs come through in this competition. Britain still has one rider to go, Lottie Fry on Glamourdale.

You might also be interested in:

Britain’s Gareth Hughes holds second in World Dressage Championships special: ‘She felt calm and relaxed’ It’s SILVER for Britain at World Dressage Championships, as Denmark clinch gold on home soil ‘He’s right there when you need him’: USA’s Adrienne Lyle leads World Dressage Championships grand prix special How to watch the World Dressage Championships in Herning: your full guide *Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.