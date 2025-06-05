‘We will give you the most amazing life’: new baby for Olympic medallist and wife





World number one dressage rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and her wife Rasmine have welcomed a baby daughter.

Rasmine gave birth to Palma at 12.59am on 31 May 2025, “and with that our life changed,” said the couple.

“Unreal that you are our daughter and the one cooking in my belly for the last nine months,” said Rasmine, a showjumper who competes to CSI3* level.

“You gave me the perfect pregnancy. Now we will give you the most amazing life.”

Cathrine and Rasmine met in October 2019 at the Herning CDI-W. Rasmine proposed to Cathrine after the latter won the grand prix title at the Danish national championships in September 2020, and the couple married the following year.

They held a second wedding in December 2023 and last November they announced Rasmine was pregnant with their first child.

“A mini Laudrup-Dufour is cooking in Rasmine’s belly and we are all soooo excited,” they said at the time.

It has been an exciting 12 months for the couple, who run a training and sales yard together. Cathrine and Mount St John Freestyle, owned by Mount St John, Cathrine and Zinglersen, were part of the Danish team that won silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, and the pair have won their last six international starts together, including posting a +91% in the Gothenburg CDI-W freestyle in February.

In March Cathrine topped the FEI world dressage rankings for the first time in her career, and in the updated rankings for June she remains ahead of Lottie Fry by 116 points. Germany’s Isabell Werth is in third.

Last month Cathrine and Freestyle won the grand prix title at the Danish national championships (23-25 May) for the second consecutive year.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now