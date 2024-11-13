‘We’re so excited’ Olympic rider and wife expecting their first child





Olympic medal-winning dressage rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and her wife Rasmine are expecting their first child.

The couple announced today (13 November) that showjumper Rasmine is pregnant, sharing pictures of their ultrasound scan.

“A mini Laudrup-Dufour is cooking in Rasmine’s belly and we are all SOOOO excited,” they said.

Rasmine Laudrup, daughter of former international and Rangers footballer Brian Laudrup, married Cathrine Dufour in 2021; Rasmine proposed straight after Cathrine won at the Danish Grand Prix Championships in 2020. They run a training and sales yard together in Fredensborg, Denmark.

Since the wedding, Cathrine has won a host of medals; she and the Pidgleys’ Vamos Amigos led Denmark to team gold at the home World Championships in 2022, then took double individual silver.

She took the reins of Charlotte Dujardin’s former top ride Mount St John Freestyle last year with the 2024 Olympics in mind and the pair were on the Danish team that won silver in Paris, just 0.12% behind champions Germany. The mare, owned by Mount St John Equestrian and Laudrup-Dufour and Zinglersen, jumped from 52nd to number one in the FEI world dressage horse rankings following two victories in the Herning World Cup leg last month.

