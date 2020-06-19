Equestrian couples as you’ve never seen them before — watch top riders doing the ‘koala challenge’

While riders around the world are slowly starting to get back into training and competing, many horsey pairs have dedicated some of their spare time during the coronavirus lockdown to taking on a slightly different physical challenge to normal.

Check out these top riders performing the popular “koala challenge”, in which one person climbs the other like a tree, demanding high levels of strength, balance and flexibility. It’s a lot trickier than it looks…

1. Irish Olympic showjumper Trevor Breen and wife Caroline perfect the koala challenge — even if it was harder than they expected!

2. Danish dressage team rider Daniel Bachmann Andersen and wife Tiril Anerud mastered the challenge with style…

3. US showjumper Lauren Hough got in on the action with Captain Mark Phillips…

4. It was third time lucky for German dressage medallist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and husband Max as they nailed it with a little help from son Moritz…

5. Britain’s Robert and Kate Whitaker mastered the koala in a speedy time…

6. Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour and girlfriend Rasmine Laudrup made this tricky challenge look easy…

7. It wasn’t all plain sailing for M.S. Eventing, but Imogen Murray and fiancé Tim King made light work of the koala challenge, even if the parents didn’t quite get there…

8. Denmark’s Andreas and Marianne Helgstrand found the original koala challenge too easy, so opted to take it to the next level…

9. Having already mastered the koala challange, British dressage couple Jezz Palmer and Lucy Pye took things up a notch, showing off some serious strength and balance in the impressive “Titanic challenge”…

