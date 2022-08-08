



Dinja van Liere and the talented stallion Hermes upgraded their young horse world bronze medal to a senior gong with a massive new personal best of 79.41% in the grand prix special results at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships.

In 2018, Dinja and the 10-year-old Easy Game son, out of a Flemmingh mare, took bronze at the World Breeding Federation Dressage Championships for Young Horses. Fast forward four years and they now have a senior world bronze to add to their collection.

Hermes, who is owned by Joop van Uytert, showed real lightness in his active passage work and stunning canter work, particularly through the one-time changes. A couple of moments of tension crept in, with a spook at the end of the extended trot and a mistake in the canter strike-off, where Hermes jumped together behind, which will have affected their final score.

“He got a little bit spooked today, but I managed to bring him together quickly and I’m pleased with it,” said Dinja, who believes there are bigger scores in Hermes yet to come.

“His highlight is always his piaffe and passage, he can do it so easily, it’s always a relaxing time. I’m really eager to ride 80% – we’ll be together for a long time and we are definitely going to make it.”

This combination has a freestyle personal best of 86.74%, set at Aachen last year, so will be one to watch in the final dressage medal-winning opportunity on Wednesday evening.

Grand prix special gold was won by Britain’s Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, with Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Vamos Amigos claiming silver in the World Dressage Championships results.

