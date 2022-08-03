



One of the most exciting horses heading to the World Dressage Championships in Herning this week is Glamourdale. And his rider, Britain’s Lottie Fry, has released a sneak preview of her brand new freestyle music – just to give us another reason to be excited about seeing this pair in action on the world stage.

The music for Lottie Fry’s freestyle, titled “Best of Britain”, has been created by Joost Peters, and Lottie describes it as “the most incredible music we’ve ever heard”.

“Very excited about Glamourdale’s new freestyle! With a theme of ‘Best of Britain’ we are ready to rock the arena,” said Lottie.

Lottie Fry will be riding on the British World Dressage Championships team alongside Charlotte Dujardin with Imhotep, Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca and Richard Davison with Bubblingh.

This is Lottie’s fourth senior championship appearance, having ridden on the British team at the 2019 European Championships, with Dark Legend, and the Tokyo Olympics and European Championships in 2021, both on Everdale.

The World Dressage Championships will be 11-year-old Glamourdale’s first championship – although the the Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion, who is owned by Anne and Gertjan Van Olst, is no stranger to the big time, having won the seven-year-old title at the 2018 World Breeding Championships under Lottie.

In Herning, Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will need to be among the top 30 combinations in the grand prix to qualify for the special, which is the first individual competition at the World Dressage Championships. They then must finish in the top 15 in the special to progress to the freestyle, in which a maximum of three riders per team may compete, so we have the chance to enjoy watching Lottie Fry’s freestyle.

