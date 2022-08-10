



The Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens got the freestyle underway this evening (10 August), posting a score of 74.59% in the Blue Hors World Dressage Championships results table. Emmelie was riding the nine-year-old Indian Rock and they performed a lovely test, but an early spook was costly.

“It’s always hard to go in first and I think the atmosphere was so noisy and because he was not scared at all the days before, but this evening he was like ‘What’s happening?’, and then also the music was a little bit too much for him, but I think he showed his potential and he’s a great horse,” said Emmelie after her test with the young stallion by Apache. “All you want is for your horse to have a good experience, but because of all the things you cannot control, that was that was a little bit hard for me, but he showed really good parts.”

Emmelie rode Indian Rock’s sire at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon and she said that there are some similarities between them.

“It‘s a great experience to have ridden the father and the son at World Championships – it’s something special,“ she explained after her World Dressage Championships results in 2022. “They look very similar and they are both great types and great dressage horses, but they are completely different in their characters – Apache was a real stallion in his character, but Indian Rock isn‘t at all.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.