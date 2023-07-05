



Four combinations have been selected as nominated entries for the German dressage team at the European Dressage Championships this September, to be held at Riesenbeck, Germany.

Definite entries for the championships are not expected to be confirmed until the middle of August, but the German Olympic Committee for Equestrianism has listed just four riders on the home side’s “longlist”, along with three reserve combinations.

Germany are the reigning European champions, having won gold at Hagen in 2021, as well as at Rotterdam in 2019. Germany also won team bronze at last year’s World Dressage Championships, behind Denmark and Britain.

The nominated entries for the German dressage team at the 2023 European Dressage Championships are:

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with 16-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB

Owner: Béatrice A. Buerchler-Keller

Breeder: Silke Druckenmüller

Breeding: by Easy Game, out of a mare by Handryk

Sönke Rothenberger with nine-year-old stallion Fendi

Owner: Rothenberger family

Breeder: Danish Derby Horse Shows ApS

Breeding: by Franklin out of a mare by Diamond

Frederic Wandres with 13-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD

Owner: Hof Kasselmann

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz

Breeding: by Bordeaux out of a mare by Riccione

Frederic Wandres with 16-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH (reserve horse)

Owner: Hof Kasselmann

Breeder: Pidgley family

Breeding: by Dimaggio out of a mare by Rubinstein

Isabell Werth with 13-year-old gelding DSP Quantaz

Owner: Victoria Max-Theurer and Madeleine Winter-Schulze

Breeder: Kathrin Damm

Breeding: by Quaterback out of a mare by Hohenstein 4

The following combinations are listed as reserves:

Matthias Alexander Rath with 10-year-old stallion Thiago GS

Owner: Gestüt Schafhof

Breeder: Gestüt Schafhof

Breeding: by Totilas out of a mare by Warkant

Katharina Hemmer with 11-year-old stallion Denoix PCH

Owner: Nancy Gooding

Breeder: Friedrich Kuhlmann

Breeding: by Destano out of a mare by Pik Noir

Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock with 11-year-old mare Florine OLD

Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen

Breeder: Klaus Gustenberg

Breeding: by Foundation out of a mare by Lauries Crusador XX

The European Dressage Championships take place from 4 to 10 September, with the European Para Dressage Championships running alongside at Riesenbeck, Germany.

