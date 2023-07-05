{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Defending champions list four combinations for European Dressage Championships

    • Four combinations have been selected as nominated entries for the German dressage team at the European Dressage Championships this September, to be held at Riesenbeck, Germany.

    Definite entries for the championships are not expected to be confirmed until the middle of August, but the German Olympic Committee for Equestrianism has listed just four riders on the home side’s “longlist”, along with three reserve combinations.

    Germany are the reigning European champions, having won gold at Hagen in 2021, as well as at Rotterdam in 2019. Germany also won team bronze at last year’s World Dressage Championships, behind Denmark and Britain.

    The nominated entries for the German dressage team at the 2023 European Dressage Championships are:

    Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with 16-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB
    Owner: Béatrice A. Buerchler-Keller
    Breeder: Silke Druckenmüller
    Breeding: by Easy Game, out of a mare by Handryk

    Sönke Rothenberger with nine-year-old stallion Fendi
    Owner: Rothenberger family
    Breeder: Danish Derby Horse Shows ApS
    Breeding: by Franklin out of a mare by Diamond

    Frederic Wandres with 13-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD
    Owner: Hof Kasselmann
    Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz
    Breeding: by Bordeaux out of a mare by Riccione

    Frederic Wandres with 16-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH (reserve horse)
    Owner: Hof Kasselmann
    Breeder: Pidgley family
    Breeding: by Dimaggio out of a mare by Rubinstein

    Isabell Werth with 13-year-old gelding DSP Quantaz 
    Owner: Victoria Max-Theurer and Madeleine Winter-Schulze
    Breeder: Kathrin Damm
    Breeding: by Quaterback out of a mare by Hohenstein 4

    The following combinations are listed as reserves:

    Matthias Alexander Rath with 10-year-old stallion Thiago GS
    Owner: Gestüt Schafhof
    Breeder: Gestüt Schafhof
    Breeding: by Totilas out of a mare by Warkant

    Katharina Hemmer with 11-year-old stallion Denoix PCH
    Owner: Nancy Gooding
    Breeder: Friedrich Kuhlmann
    Breeding: by Destano out of a mare by Pik Noir

    Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock with 11-year-old mare Florine OLD
    Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen
    Breeder: Klaus Gustenberg
    Breeding: by Foundation out of a mare by Lauries Crusador XX

    The European Dressage Championships take place from 4 to 10 September, with the European Para Dressage Championships running alongside at Riesenbeck, Germany.

