Four combinations have been selected as nominated entries for the German dressage team at the European Dressage Championships this September, to be held at Riesenbeck, Germany.
Definite entries for the championships are not expected to be confirmed until the middle of August, but the German Olympic Committee for Equestrianism has listed just four riders on the home side’s “longlist”, along with three reserve combinations.
Germany are the reigning European champions, having won gold at Hagen in 2021, as well as at Rotterdam in 2019. Germany also won team bronze at last year’s World Dressage Championships, behind Denmark and Britain.
The nominated entries for the German dressage team at the 2023 European Dressage Championships are:
Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with 16-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB
Owner: Béatrice A. Buerchler-Keller
Breeder: Silke Druckenmüller
Breeding: by Easy Game, out of a mare by Handryk
Sönke Rothenberger with nine-year-old stallion Fendi
Owner: Rothenberger family
Breeder: Danish Derby Horse Shows ApS
Breeding: by Franklin out of a mare by Diamond
Frederic Wandres with 13-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD
Owner: Hof Kasselmann
Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz
Breeding: by Bordeaux out of a mare by Riccione
Frederic Wandres with 16-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH (reserve horse)
Owner: Hof Kasselmann
Breeder: Pidgley family
Breeding: by Dimaggio out of a mare by Rubinstein
Isabell Werth with 13-year-old gelding DSP Quantaz
Owner: Victoria Max-Theurer and Madeleine Winter-Schulze
Breeder: Kathrin Damm
Breeding: by Quaterback out of a mare by Hohenstein 4
The following combinations are listed as reserves:
Matthias Alexander Rath with 10-year-old stallion Thiago GS
Owner: Gestüt Schafhof
Breeder: Gestüt Schafhof
Breeding: by Totilas out of a mare by Warkant
Katharina Hemmer with 11-year-old stallion Denoix PCH
Owner: Nancy Gooding
Breeder: Friedrich Kuhlmann
Breeding: by Destano out of a mare by Pik Noir
Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock with 11-year-old mare Florine OLD
Owner: Elisabeth von Wulffen
Breeder: Klaus Gustenberg
Breeding: by Foundation out of a mare by Lauries Crusador XX
The European Dressage Championships take place from 4 to 10 September, with the European Para Dressage Championships running alongside at Riesenbeck, Germany.
You may also be interested in…
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.