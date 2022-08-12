{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
We are the champions! Celebrating the world medallists in Herning

    • The Ecco FEI World Championships 2022 is a feast of top-class horse sport in Herning, Denmark, crowning the best horse and rider combinations in dressage, showjumping and para dressage. Congratulations to all the 2022 medal winners.

    World Dressage Championship medals

    Team
    Gold: Denmark
    Silver: Britain
    Bronze: Germany

    Grand prix special
    Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)
    Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)
    Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)

    Grand prix freestyle
    Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)
    Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)
    Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)

    World Showjumping Championship medals

    Team
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Individual
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    World Para Dressage Championship medals

    Individual grade I
    Gold: Rihards Snikus on King Of The Dance (LAT)
    Silver: Sara Morganti on Royal Delight (ITA)
    Bronze: Michael Murphy on Cleverboy (IRL)

    Individual grade II
    Gold: Katrine Kristensen on Goerklintgaards Quater (DEN)
    Silver: Pepo Puch on Sailor’s Blue (AUT)
    Bronze: Sir Lee Pearson on Breezer (GBR)

    Individual grade III
    Gold: Tobias Thorning Joergensen on Jolene Hill (DEN)
    Silver: Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus (GBR)
    Bronze: Rebecca Hart on El Corona Texel (USA)

    Individual grade IV
    Gold: Sanne Voets on Demantur RS2 N.O.P. (NED)
    Silver: Demi Haerkens on EHL Daula (NED)
    Bronze: Rodolpho Riskalla on Don Henrico (BRA)

    Individual grade V
    Gold: Michèle George on Best of 8 (BEL)
    Silver: Sophie Wells on Don Cara M (GBR)
    Bronze: Frank Hosmar on Alphaville N.O.P. (NED)

    Team
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Freestyle grade I
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Freestyle grade II
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Freestyle grade III
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Freestyle grade IV
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

    Freestyle grade V
    Gold: To come
    Silver: To come
    Bronze: To come

