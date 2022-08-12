We are the champions! Celebrating the world medallists in Herning





The Ecco FEI World Championships 2022 is a feast of top-class horse sport in Herning, Denmark, crowning the best horse and rider combinations in dressage, showjumping and para dressage. Congratulations to all the 2022 medal winners.

World Dressage Championship medals

Team

Gold: Denmark

Silver: Britain

Bronze: Germany

Grand prix special

Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)

Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)

Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)

Grand prix freestyle

Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)

Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)

Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)

World Showjumping Championship medals

Team

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Individual

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

World Para Dressage Championship medals

Individual grade I

Gold: Rihards Snikus on King Of The Dance (LAT)

Silver: Sara Morganti on Royal Delight (ITA)

Bronze: Michael Murphy on Cleverboy (IRL)

Individual grade II

Gold: Katrine Kristensen on Goerklintgaards Quater (DEN)

Silver: Pepo Puch on Sailor’s Blue (AUT)

Bronze: Sir Lee Pearson on Breezer (GBR)

Individual grade III

Gold: Tobias Thorning Joergensen on Jolene Hill (DEN)

Silver: Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus (GBR)

Bronze: Rebecca Hart on El Corona Texel (USA)

Individual grade IV

Gold: Sanne Voets on Demantur RS2 N.O.P. (NED)

Silver: Demi Haerkens on EHL Daula (NED)

Bronze: Rodolpho Riskalla on Don Henrico (BRA)

Individual grade V

Gold: Michèle George on Best of 8 (BEL)

Silver: Sophie Wells on Don Cara M (GBR)

Bronze: Frank Hosmar on Alphaville N.O.P. (NED)

Team

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Freestyle grade I

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Freestyle grade II

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Freestyle grade III

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Freestyle grade IV

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

Freestyle grade V

Gold: To come

Silver: To come

Bronze: To come

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.