We are the champions! Celebrating the world medallists in Herning

The Ecco FEI World Championships 2022 is a feast of top-class horse sport in Herning, Denmark, crowning the best horse and rider combinations in dressage, showjumping and para dressage. Congratulations to all the 2022 medal winners.
World Dressage Championship medals
Team
Gold: Denmark
Silver: Britain
Bronze: Germany
Grand prix special
Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)
Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)
Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)
Grand prix freestyle
Gold: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR)
Silver: Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos (DEN)
Bronze: Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED)
World Showjumping Championship medals
Team
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Individual
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
World Para Dressage Championship medals
Individual grade I
Gold: Rihards Snikus on King Of The Dance (LAT)
Silver: Sara Morganti on Royal Delight (ITA)
Bronze: Michael Murphy on Cleverboy (IRL)
Individual grade II
Gold: Katrine Kristensen on Goerklintgaards Quater (DEN)
Silver: Pepo Puch on Sailor’s Blue (AUT)
Bronze: Sir Lee Pearson on Breezer (GBR)
Individual grade III
Gold: Tobias Thorning Joergensen on Jolene Hill (DEN)
Silver: Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus (GBR)
Bronze: Rebecca Hart on El Corona Texel (USA)
Individual grade IV
Gold: Sanne Voets on Demantur RS2 N.O.P. (NED)
Silver: Demi Haerkens on EHL Daula (NED)
Bronze: Rodolpho Riskalla on Don Henrico (BRA)
Individual grade V
Gold: Michèle George on Best of 8 (BEL)
Silver: Sophie Wells on Don Cara M (GBR)
Bronze: Frank Hosmar on Alphaville N.O.P. (NED)
Team
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Freestyle grade I
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Freestyle grade II
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Freestyle grade III
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Freestyle grade IV
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
Freestyle grade V
Gold: To come
Silver: To come
Bronze: To come
