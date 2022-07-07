Eventing World Championships tickets 2022: your full guide to attending in person

The 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships will take place at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy on 15-18 September. If you would like to attend in person – and there are still tickets available for each day of the event – here is everything you need to know about the Eventing World Championships tickets.
There are different categories available to spectators, all with different prices, ranging from normal entry tickets, reserved seats on the stands or the exclusive VIP Pavilion tickets, where guests will be permitted access to the lounge area with a “welcome tea and coffee”, a relaxation area and private parking inside the championship areas.
The various eateries and street food stands are mainly concentrated in the trade village. There will be a “sophisticated” restaurant overlooking the arenas too.
Parking for spectators is free of charge and situated close to the venue – a shuttle service into will be available at the entrance.
Thursday 15 September
What? Dressage day one
When? from 9.30am
Ticket price: €7.35
Friday 16 September
What? Dressage day two
When? from 9.30am
Ticket price: €7.35
Saturday 17 September
What? Cross-country day
When: from 10am
Ticket price: €17.85
Sunday 18 September
What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony
When? from 11am
Ticket price: €17.85
Weekly pass
If you would like to attend every day of the FEI Eventing World Championships, you can buy a weekly pass, which will cost €107.10. Please note, this does not gain you access to the VIP Pavilion.
Eventing World Championships tickets: Pavilion VIP
Thursday 15 September
What? Dressage day one
When? from 9.30am
Ticket price: €80.85
Friday 16 September
What? Dressage day one
When? from 9.30am
Ticket price: €80.85
Saturday 17 September
No VIP Pavilion available
Sunday 18 September
No VIP Pavilion available
Eventing World Championships tickets: groups
For group bookings (minimum of 10 people) email: gruppi@vivaticket.com.
