    • Pratoni del Vivaro is playing host to the FEI Eventing World Championships on 15–18 September this year, followed by the Driving World Championships on 22–24 September. If you’re planning a trip to either of the events in Italy, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro, and have put together some travel information, too.

    Travel to 2022 World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro

    The closest international airports to Pratoni are Rome’s Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci (approx 35 miles) and Ciampino (approx 15 miles).

    To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk

    B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro

    Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the venue. There are plenty of B&Bs and apartments near the venue, but if you’d prefer to stay in Rome, check out more options on booking.com

    Viale dei Pini, Rocco Priora

    Distance to Pratoni: 3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Valle Moretta, Rocco Priora

    Distance to Pratoni: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Capriccio, Rocco Priora

    Distance to Pratoni: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Villa dei Fantasmi, Rocca di Papa

    Distance to Pratoni: 5.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Le Tamerici, Rocca di Papa

    Distance to Pratoni: 5.3 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Appartamento Bellavista, Nemi

    Distance to Pratoni: 6.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Albergo Diffuso Locanda Specchio Di Diana, Nemi

    Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Isola Sul Lago, Nemi

    Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1- and 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    La Fontanella, Nemi

    Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Mini Spa Holiday Home, Nemi

    Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Agriturismo Il Falco, Velletri

    Distance to Pratoni: 7.1 miles | Type: Farmstay | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Vigna dell’Agrifoglio, Velletri

    Distance to Pratoni: 7.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Benito Al Bosco, Velletri

    Distance to Pratoni: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    In Villa, Rocca di Papa

    Distance to Pratoni: 8.1 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Allegro Luxury B&B, Rocca di Papa

    Distance to Pratoni: 9.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    La Mansarda, Rocca di Papa

    Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Maison 3G, Ariccia

    Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Appartamento Vintage, Velletri

    Distance to Pratoni: 9.8 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Villa Acqua Palomba, Velletri

    Distance to Pratoni: 11.2 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

