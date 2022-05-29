Pratoni del Vivaro is playing host to the FEI Eventing World Championships on 15–18 September this year, followed by the Driving World Championships on 22–24 September. If you’re planning a trip to either of the events in Italy, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro, and have put together some travel information, too.
Travel to 2022 World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro
The closest international airports to Pratoni are Rome’s Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci (approx 35 miles) and Ciampino (approx 15 miles).
To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk
B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro
Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the venue. There are plenty of B&Bs and apartments near the venue, but if you’d prefer to stay in Rome, check out more options on booking.com
Viale dei Pini, Rocco Priora
Distance to Pratoni: 3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Valle Moretta, Rocco Priora
Distance to Pratoni: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Capriccio, Rocco Priora
Distance to Pratoni: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Villa dei Fantasmi, Rocca di Papa
Distance to Pratoni: 5.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Le Tamerici, Rocca di Papa
Distance to Pratoni: 5.3 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Appartamento Bellavista, Nemi
Distance to Pratoni: 6.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Albergo Diffuso Locanda Specchio Di Diana, Nemi
Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Isola Sul Lago, Nemi
Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1- and 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
La Fontanella, Nemi
Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Mini Spa Holiday Home, Nemi
Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Agriturismo Il Falco, Velletri
Distance to Pratoni: 7.1 miles | Type: Farmstay | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Vigna dell’Agrifoglio, Velletri
Distance to Pratoni: 7.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Benito Al Bosco, Velletri
Distance to Pratoni: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
In Villa, Rocca di Papa
Distance to Pratoni: 8.1 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Allegro Luxury B&B, Rocca di Papa
Distance to Pratoni: 9.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
La Mansarda, Rocca di Papa
Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Maison 3G, Ariccia
Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Appartamento Vintage, Velletri
Distance to Pratoni: 9.8 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Villa Acqua Palomba, Velletri
Distance to Pratoni: 11.2 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
