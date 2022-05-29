



Pratoni del Vivaro is playing host to the FEI Eventing World Championships on 15–18 September this year, followed by the Driving World Championships on 22–24 September. If you’re planning a trip to either of the events in Italy, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro, and have put together some travel information, too.

Travel to 2022 World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro

The closest international airports to Pratoni are Rome’s Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci (approx 35 miles) and Ciampino (approx 15 miles).

B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels near Pratoni del Vivaro

Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the venue. There are plenty of B&Bs and apartments near the venue, but if you’d prefer to stay in Rome, check out more options on booking.com

Viale dei Pini, Rocco Priora

Distance to Pratoni: 3 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Valle Moretta, Rocco Priora

Distance to Pratoni: 4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Capriccio, Rocco Priora

Distance to Pratoni: 4.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Villa dei Fantasmi, Rocca di Papa

Distance to Pratoni: 5.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Le Tamerici, Rocca di Papa

Distance to Pratoni: 5.3 miles | Type: Holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Appartamento Bellavista, Nemi

Distance to Pratoni: 6.4 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Albergo Diffuso Locanda Specchio Di Diana, Nemi

Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Isola Sul Lago, Nemi

Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1- and 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

La Fontanella, Nemi

Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Mini Spa Holiday Home, Nemi

Distance to Pratoni: 6.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Agriturismo Il Falco, Velletri

Distance to Pratoni: 7.1 miles | Type: Farmstay | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Vigna dell’Agrifoglio, Velletri

Distance to Pratoni: 7.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Benito Al Bosco, Velletri

Distance to Pratoni: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

In Villa, Rocca di Papa

Distance to Pratoni: 8.1 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Allegro Luxury B&B, Rocca di Papa

Distance to Pratoni: 9.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

La Mansarda, Rocca di Papa

Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Maison 3G, Ariccia

Distance to Pratoni: 9.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Appartamento Vintage, Velletri

Distance to Pratoni: 9.8 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Villa Acqua Palomba, Velletri

Distance to Pratoni: 11.2 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

