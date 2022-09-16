What time do the Brits start the eventing World Championships cross-country?





The eventing World Championships cross-country times have been released for tomorrow’s action in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy (Saturday 17 September).

Eventing World Championships cross-country times: British combinations

Other leading contenders

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (Germany), first after dressage: 3.18pm local time (2.18pm British time)

Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro (China), fourth after dressage: 3.06pm local time (2.06pm British time)

Tamie Smith and Mai Baum (USA), fifth after dressage: 2.26pm local time (1.06pm British time)

Monica Spencer and Artist (New Zealand), equal seventh after dressage: 11.06am local time (10.06am British time)

Kevin McNab and Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam (Australia), ninth after dressage: 2.38pm local time (1.38pm British time)

Karin Donckers and Fletcha Van’t Verahof (Belgium), 10th after dressage: 3.34pm local time (2.34pm British time)

Kazuma Tomoto and Vinci De La Vigna JRA (Japan), 11th after dressage: 4.02pm local time (3.02pm British time)

Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (Germany), 12th after dressage: 1.46pm local time (12.46pm British time)

