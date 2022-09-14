Would you take this leap into thin air? View the World Championships cross-country course





The eventing World Championships cross-country course at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, for this week’s event (15-18 September) has been designed by Giuseppe della Chiesa.

It is 5,600m long and the optimum time is 9min 50sec.

Check out our pictures of all the fences on the the eventing World Championships cross-country course.

Fence 1: Longines Time To Start

Fence 2: Albino’s Water Trough

Fence 3: Hayrack

Fences 4 and 5: IGA Picnic Tables

This combination offers a choice of narrow picnic table at both the first and second element.

Fence 4 options

Fence 5 options

Fence 6: Strzegom Triplebar

Fence 7abc: KEP Italia Slide

The direct route involves jumping the log at fence 7a on the lip of the Slide, then the two arrowheads at the bottom of the slope (fences 7b and 7c).

Fence 7a direct route

Looking down to fences 7b and 7c on the direct route

Fences 7b and 7c on the direct route

Fence 7c on the direct route

The long route involves jumping an easier log as fence 7a, then curving round the steep hill and either jumping two different arrowheads as fences 7b and 7c or making a loop back to jump one arrowhead, which is fence 7bc.

Fence 7a on the long route

Fence 7b on the long route

Fence 7c on the long route

Fence 7bc on the other long route

Fence 8: Fir Wood Oxer

Fence 9ab: Angled Brushes

Fence 9a

Fence 9b

Fence 10: Triple Bar

Fence 11abcd: Fischer Brush and Corners

The direct route consists of a shoulder brush (fence 11ab), then a turn to two right-handed corners (fence 11c and 11d)

Fence 11ab on the direct route

Fence 11c on the direct route

Fence 11d on the direct route

The long route consists of a shoulder brush situated away from the direction of travel (fence 11a), then a triple brush arrowhead (fence 11bc) and a final corner (fence 11d).

Fence 11a on the long route

Fence 11bc on the long route

Fence 11d on the long route

Fence 12: Arturo’s Kennel

Fence 13: Wilberry Wonder Pony Table

Fence 14: Intesa San Paolo Belvedere

Fence 15: Goldspan Farm

Fence 16abc: MIM Clip Complex

Fence 16

Fence 16bc on the direct route

Fence 16b on the long route

Fence 16c on the long route

Fence 17: Intesa San Paolo Oxer

Fences 18 and 19abcd: SAP Vertical and Sunken Road

There are three routes through this complex.

Fence 18a on the direct route

Fence 19abc on the direct route

Fence 19d on the direct route

The slightly longer route involves a wider line and an extra jumping effort.

Fence 18 on the slightly longer route

Fence 19a on the slightly longer route

Fence 19bc on the slightly longer route

Fence 19d on the slightly longer route

The longest route does not involve jumping a ditch at all, but it takes riders well off the fastest line at fence 18.

Fence 18 on the longest route

Fence 19ab on the longest route

Fence 19cd on the longest route

Fence 20: Instesa San Paolo Wall

Fence 21abcd: Longines Hydroconquest Combinations

The direct route consists of a skinny on an island (fence 21a) then two angled shoulder brushes after the water (fences 21bc and d)

Fence 21a on the direct route

Fence 21bc on the direct route

Looking over fence 21bc to fence 21d on the direct route

Fence 21d on the direct route

The longer route consists of a different arrowhead on the island (fence 21a), then a loop round to two shoulder brushes (fence 21b and 21cd) on an easier angle than on the direct route.

Fence 21a on the long route

Fence 21b on the long route

Looking over fence 21b to 21cd on the long route

Fence 21cd on the long route

Fence 22: Vittorio’s Moles Tunnel

Fence 23: Trakehner

Fence 24abcd: Longines Hydroconquest Combinations

The direct route consists of a big log into the water (fence 24ab) and then a corner in the water (fence 24cd).

Fence 24ab on the direct route

Looking over fence 24ab to fence 24cd on the direct route

Fence 24cd on the direct route

Riders on the long route jump a rolltop (fence 24a), then go round the island to two boats (fences 24bc and fence 25d).

Fence 24a on the long route

Fences 24bc and 24d on the direct route

Fence 25: Thor’s Kennel

Fence 26ab: Intesa San Paolo Brush

Everyone jumps this fence 26a, then there are two options for fence 26b.

Fence 26b on the short route

Fence 26b on the long route

Fences 27 and 28: KEP Italia Open Oxers

Riders have a choice of two similar oxers at fence 27, with one offering a slightly tighter line.

Fence 28

Fence 29abcd: Pratoni Horses

There are three main routes through this final complex. The direct route consists of just two jumping efforts.

Fence 29abc on the direct route

Fence 29d on the direct route (this is also fence 29d on the slower routes)

This slightly slower route requires riders to jump two angled horses (fence 29a and 29bc) before 29d.

Fence 29a on the slightly slower route

Fence 29bc on the slightly slower route

The longest route involves jumping a horse at fence 29ab, then looping back left-handed to fence 29c, which is jumped on a line to the final element (fence 29d).

Fence 29ab on the slowest route

Fence 29c on the slowest route

Fence 30: Finish

