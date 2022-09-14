Three horses held and one withdrawn at eventing World Championships first trot-up





The oldest horse in the field left the competition at the eventing World Championships first trot-up this afternoon (14 September) in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy.

Mexican rider Daniela Moguel was asked to take 19-year-old Cecelia, owned by Paloma Garcia and Jorge Eduardo Martinez Castrejon, to the holding box when she presented her to the ground jury and the rider then chose to withdraw rather than re-present.

Two other horses were also sent to the holding box, but both passed on re-inspection. They were Joystick, the ride of Swedish squad member Aminda Ingulfson, and Ballypatrick SRS, who will be piloted by Brazil’s Ruy Fonseca.

The ground jury – president Christina Klingspor (Sweden) and members Peter Gray (Canada) and Christian Steiner (Austria) – also asked a couple of riders to trot again immediately after they first presented, including Ireland’s Sam Watson with SAP Talisman. This was generally in cases where the horses were excited so the riders struggled to show them on the required loose rein. All these horses were passed when trotted again.

Eighty-nine horses and riders will now go forward to the dressage phase, which starts tomorrow and continues on Friday.

The five British riders all wore black armbands at the eventing World Championships first trot-up, as a mark of respect following the death of The Queen last Thursday, as did the Australians and New Zealanders.

Britain is represented this week by Oliver Townend (with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class), Yasmin Ingham (with Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ Banzai Du Loir), Laura Collett (with Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett’s and her own London 52), Ros Canter (with Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo) and Tom McEwen (with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser).

One British rider will compete as an individual and the other four on the team, with this information and the team running order due to be revealed imminently.

