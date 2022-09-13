Come fly with me: British horses jet off to World Eventing Championships





The British horses have arrived safely in Italy ahead of the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni (15 to 18 September).

The squad of five avoided potential delays crossing the Channel and the +1,000 mile road journey across continental Europe, by taking to the skies instead.

“Our horses flew out of Stansted yesterday morning on their flight to Italy, accompanied by team vet Liz Brown. They arrived safe and sound, and completed their journey to the Pratoni venue by road,” said a British Equestrian spokesman.

They were joined on their flight to Rome by some of the Canadian team horses, and arrived safely in Pratoni in time for tea – to find their stables decorated with union flag bunting and deck chairs.

The British horses were paired with a travel buddy in adjoining stalls, with Laura Collett’s double five-star winning ride London 52 pictured next to his Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning team-mate Ballaghmor Class, who is ridden by Oliver Townend.

Tom McEwen’s Olympic team gold and individual silver medal-winning partner Toledo De Kerser was buddied with world champion Ros Canter’s ride Lordships Graffalo, who will make his senior championship debut this week. The two horses could be seen happily nibbling on their haynets in a short video clip taken prior to take-off.

Completing the quintet was Yasmin Ingham’s ride, Banzai Du Loir, who was joined for the short flight by one of the Canadian horses.

The opening ceremony for the eventing World Championships is underway this evening, with the first trot-up scheduled for 1pm UK time tomorrow (14 September).

Britain heads to Italy as the defending world champions. Which four of the five combinations will make up the team at these 2022 championships, and who will compete as an individual, will be announced after the first horse inspection.

