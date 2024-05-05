‘He was the absolute salt of the earth’: farewell to a ‘true old-fashioned horseman’





Tim Barnes, the much-loved member of the equestrian community died on 5 April, aged 70.

Tim was born in 1953 in Codsall, Wolverhampton, and his family moved to Manor Farm in Stourport-on-Severn. Farming and his love of animals came very naturally to him, and horses were without a doubt his main passion. As a child he showjumped regularly at Hickstead with ponies Moonlight and Merrydown 111, and is fondly remembered by Rowland Fernyhough, Claudia Bunn and John Williams, his friends and fierce rivals.

He had a huge presence in local riding clubs, and his father Bob formed the Bewdley Riding Club. The Pony Club was also very important to him and he was a prominent member of the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt branch.

Tim’s mother Joyce ran a riding school and Tim taught many children and adults to ride. He dabbled in other businesses, and in 1997 he sent away some rugs to be cleaned and was disappointed when they returned. He thought that he could do a better job and so formed Ranch Rug Cleaning. The business is well known throughout the Midlands and Wales and has washed, reproofed and repaired thousands of rugs.

Tim played horseball with his team Stourport Tigers and had an active part in international junior teams. In the last 15 years he was very active on the showing circuit with his wife Leander. Although classed as amateurs, the pair achieved great success to county level. Their greatest achievement was qualifying their home-bred home-produced filly Cosette’s Prospect for the Price Family supreme final at Horse of the Year Show. This was a lifetime goal and a huge accolade.

Tim collected a wealth of horse knowledge over his lifetime and many would seek his advice as a “true old-fashioned horseman”.

“Tim was the absolute salt of the earth and the world of horses will be lost without him,” said Leander.

Tim’s funeral is at 1.30pm on 9 May at Wyre Forest Crematorium, Stourport-on-Severn.

