Change to major nation’s squad for eventing World Championships

Joseph Murphy has withdrawn from the Irish eventing World Championships squad for next week’s event (15-18 September) in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, because his ride Calmaro has had “a setback in training”.
Felicity Ward and Regal Bounty will take their place.
Horse Sport Ireland’s acting high performance director for eventing Dag Albert explained: “Unfortunately Joseph’s horse has had a setback in training and so the decision has been made not to take the risk and travel him to Pratoni. He is a young horse and has had an outstanding year and we will save him for future championships.
“We have a great reserve ready to travel, Felicity Ward and Regal Bounty who have been really consistent this year in their performances. This is an exciting opportunity for them to be part of the World Championships squad.”
Joseph and Calmaro finished ninth at Kentucky Three-Day Event this year and fourth at Aachen, so will be a significant loss to the Irish squad.
Felicity, 32, makes her championship debut after she and Regal Bounty finished 15th at their first five-star, Luhmühlen Horse Trials, in June.
The full Irish eventing World Championship squad is:
Susie Berry with 10-year-old gelding Monbeg By Design
Owner: Helen Caton
Breeder: Fiona Molloy
Breeding: by Pacino, out of Eskerhills Lexis (by Puissance)
Groom: Crisy Salmon
Padraig McCarthy with 13-year-old mare Fallulah
Owners: Amanda and Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattel and rider
Breeder: Michael Norris
Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of Devona (by Di Versace)
Groom: Jess Elliott
Austin O’Connor with 13-year-old gelding Colorado Blue
Owners: rider and The Salty Syndicate
Breeder: Mellon Stud
Breeding: by Jaguar Mail, out of Rock Me Baby (by Rock Kind)
Groom: Francesca Denning
Felicity Ward with 11-year-old gelding Regal Bounty
Owner: James O’Callaghan
Breeder: Miriam De Feu
Breeding: by Orestus VDL, out of Edge Of Reason (by Senang Hati)
Sam Watson with 11-year-old gelding SAP Talisman
Owners: rider’s wife Hannah and mother Julia
Breeder: Rosemary Ponsonby
Breeding: by Puissance out of Ali Row (by All Royal)
Groom: rider’s wife Hannah
Non-travelling reserve:
Michael Ryan with 11-year-old gelding Chinook Eclipse
Owners: Carol and Tom Henry
Breeder: Michael Lynch
Breeding: by Chinook Eclipse out of Mats Lady
You might also be interested in:
Burghley fifth for youngest rider: ‘Family friends remember me crying at jumping 70cm’
Seven feeds a day and bawling like a baby: Piggy March’s groom Amy Phillips on looking after Vanir Kamira at Burghley
British World Championship-bound horses practise dressage at Burghley – Carl Hester and the riders share their thoughts
Change to eventing World Championships line-up as Olympian withdraws
Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.