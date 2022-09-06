Change to major nation’s squad for eventing World Championships





Joseph Murphy has withdrawn from the Irish eventing World Championships squad for next week’s event (15-18 September) in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, because his ride Calmaro has had “a setback in training”.

Felicity Ward and Regal Bounty will take their place.

Horse Sport Ireland’s acting high performance director for eventing Dag Albert explained: “Unfortunately Joseph’s horse has had a setback in training and so the decision has been made not to take the risk and travel him to Pratoni. He is a young horse and has had an outstanding year and we will save him for future championships.

“We have a great reserve ready to travel, Felicity Ward and Regal Bounty who have been really consistent this year in their performances. This is an exciting opportunity for them to be part of the World Championships squad.”

Joseph and Calmaro finished ninth at Kentucky Three-Day Event this year and fourth at Aachen, so will be a significant loss to the Irish squad.

Felicity, 32, makes her championship debut after she and Regal Bounty finished 15th at their first five-star, Luhmühlen Horse Trials, in June.

The full Irish eventing World Championship squad is:

Susie Berry with 10-year-old gelding Monbeg By Design

Owner: Helen Caton

Breeder: Fiona Molloy

Breeding: by Pacino, out of Eskerhills Lexis (by Puissance)

Groom: Crisy Salmon

Padraig McCarthy with 13-year-old mare Fallulah

Owners: Amanda and Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattel and rider

Breeder: Michael Norris

Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of Devona (by Di Versace)

Groom: Jess Elliott

Austin O’Connor with 13-year-old gelding Colorado Blue

Owners: rider and The Salty Syndicate

Breeder: Mellon Stud

Breeding: by Jaguar Mail, out of Rock Me Baby (by Rock Kind)

Groom: Francesca Denning

Felicity Ward with 11-year-old gelding Regal Bounty

Owner: James O’Callaghan

Breeder: Miriam De Feu

Breeding: by Orestus VDL, out of Edge Of Reason (by Senang Hati)

Sam Watson with 11-year-old gelding SAP Talisman

Owners: rider’s wife Hannah and mother Julia

Breeder: Rosemary Ponsonby

Breeding: by Puissance out of Ali Row (by All Royal)

Groom: rider’s wife Hannah

Non-travelling reserve:

Michael Ryan with 11-year-old gelding Chinook Eclipse

Owners: Carol and Tom Henry

Breeder: Michael Lynch

Breeding: by Chinook Eclipse out of Mats Lady

You might also be interested in:

Burghley fifth for youngest rider: ‘Family friends remember me crying at jumping 70cm’ Seven feeds a day and bawling like a baby: Piggy March’s groom Amy Phillips on looking after Vanir Kamira at Burghley British World Championship-bound horses practise dressage at Burghley – Carl Hester and the riders share their thoughts Change to eventing World Championships line-up as Olympian withdraws Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.