



The Canadian eventing World Championships team is facing a rejig owing to an injury sustained in a final pre-Pratoni preparation run.

Olympian Colleen Loach has withdrawn from the Canadian squad heading to Italy after her ride, championship debutant Vermont (“Monty”), picked up an injury in the four-star short at Bromont this month, where they finished second with a double jumping clear.

“Monty felt incredible in his final prep run for the worlds at Bromont Nations Cup last weekend. Unfortunately he came off [the cross-country] with a sprained fetlock and so we won’t have the privilege of representing Canada this fall in Italy,” she said.

“Best of luck to team Canada over there and I will be sending positive vibes your way.”

Colleen has been a pivotal part of Canada’s senior championship sides in recent years, partnering Qorry Blue D’Argouges in the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Vermont, a 10-year-old gelding by Van Helsing out of a Heraldik XX mare, owned by Peter Barry, has a stellar four-star record, finishing in the top 10 on six of his nine starts at the level.

Colleen was named alongside Hawley Awad (JollyBo), Holly Jacks (Candy King), Karl Slezak (Fernhill Wishes) and Michael Winter (El Mundo) on the Canadian World Championship squad, which comprises a team of four and an individual spot.

Dana Cooke (FE Mississippi) and Lisa Marie Fergusson (Honor Me) were originally named as non-travelling reserves. Colleen’s replacement for Pratoni has not yet been announced, and the definite entries for the 2022 World Eventing Championships (14 to 18 September) will be released on Monday (5 September).

