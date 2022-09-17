



There was huge disappointment for Laura Collett following her eventing World Championships cross-country round in Pratoni Del Vivaro, Italy on Saturday (17 September).

The British team rider, who had been in second place individually after the dressage having scored 19.3, incurred 20 penalties for a run out at fence 7c, the final skinny fence at the bottom of the famous Slide.

“He was so fresh and too well in himself,” said Laura of London 52, who looked to be quite strong all the way round. “He jumped off the top very boldly and thought he was doing the right thing. He locked onto the skinny and took me down and over-jumped it. I tried to anchor him for the three strides and he ran out of room – he wasn’t naughty.”

Speaking of London’s keenness Laura said: “I think after Badminton he thought these fences were a bit small and it was quite difficult, even at the straightforward fences, to really make him listen because he just wanted to go flat out.

“He’s very well and he’s come home safe and sound – that for me is the most important thing. Obviously it’s absolutely gutting and feel like I’ve let the team down, but hopefully Tom [McEwen] and Oliver [Townend] will put it right.”

Reflecting on her day, a completely gutted Laura said: “We had to get him that fit for the hills – he’ll come back and no doubt he’ll have a big win one day. I can’t really complain – I’ve had an unbelievable two years.”

Australia’s second team rider, Hazel Shannon, who had been 34th after the dressage with her three-time Adelaide five-star winner Willungapark Clifford, jumped a solid eventing World Championships cross-country clear round, picking up 11.2 time-faults. This means Australia maintains its fifth place at this stage of the competition.

“It was tough to keep up with the minute markers, but he’s great – he’s such a fighter and he’s such a good jumper and I’m so appreciative of him,” Hazel explained. “There were no sticky moments – everything rode to the plans I made – and he felt like he could go around again. He’s always like that – there’s no limit to his tank, but I don’t know if I could go round again!”

