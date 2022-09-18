Three horses held and four withdrawn at eventing World Championships final trot-up





Three horses were held at the eventing World Championships final trot-up this morning and four others were withdrawn before the horse inspection.

The most significant news is that Ryuzo Kitajima has withdrawn Cekatinka JRA, who was 34th after cross-country. They were providing a counting score for the seventh-placed Japanese team, which now has to use the higher mark of Yoshiaki Oiwa (Calle 44). This drops the Japanese down to 11th and out of the Olympic qualification spots, as the top seven teams collect a ticket to Paris 2024 at this championship.

The other horses who were withdrawn are Jard, ridden by Polish individual Jan Kamínski (61st overnight), Burry Spirit, ridden by Dutch individual Jordy Wilken (69th overnight) and Amequ Torino, ridden by Danish individual Hanne Wind Ramsgaard (50th overnight).

Seventy-two horses finished the cross-country, of which 68 were presented to the ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Christian Steiner and Peter Gray at the eventing World Championships final trot-up this morning.

The three who were sent to the holding box were Duque HSM, the ride of Spanish team rider Antonio Cejudo Caro (52nd overnight), Uster De Chanay, the mount of Thailand’s individual Korntawat Samran (38th overnight) and Mountbatton 2, piloted by Austrian team rider Harald Ambros (57th overnight). All three were passed when brought forward for re-inspection.

The British horses all looked well and will go forward to showjumping today. Laura Collett, who sits in 47th with Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett’s and her own London 52, will start in this morning’s showjumping session, which begins at 11.30am (10.30am British time). The other four British horses all jump in the afternoon session, for the top 25 pairs, which is at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time).

