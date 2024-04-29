A Britwash in the US and other things the horse world is talking about





A clean sweep

It was an all-British podium at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, with a win for Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) second and Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir) third. Oliver and Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s 10-year-old mare showjumped clear on the final day to secure the win, which makes Burghley Horse Trials winner Oliver Townend the live Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing contender, just over a week before Badminton Horse Trials starts.

So close

Yasmin Ingham and Tom McEwen were so close to topping the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event leaderboard, but both finished on the podium having lowered a showjumping rail apiece on the final day. “He jumped amazing,” said Tom, who finished in second place with JL Dublin. “I’m delighted with him. We slightly fell in on the line to fence 12 if I was being critical of myself, but he jumped an amazing round.”

A sad farewell

A top-track showjumping pony who was a regular at Horse of the Year Show and Hickstead over the years has died from colic at the age of 29, leaving a “big hole in a lot of hearts”. Grey Palace, who was owned by Lisa Rowlands and competed by riders including Phoebe Lock and Jordan Whittaker, as well as Lisa’s daughter Tegan, had been well and happy until the end.

