



The Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase is done and dusted, and we have a new leader taking over from Ros Canter at the head of affairs.

New Zealand’s Tim Price has won many five-star events during his illustrious career, but he is yet to add a Badminton title to that list. It could now be a strong possibility as he sits at the top of the leaderboard with Vitali.

Here’s a full round-up of all the cross-country action, which took place under the warm Gloucestershire sunshine.

Tim Price has moved up to pole position, thanks to an impeccably judged round, where he picked up only four time-faults on a day when no one made the time.

William Fox-Pitt slotted into second on the lovely mare Grafennacht as he bids for Badminton victory on what could be his final appearance at this event.

Five-star first-timer Lucy Latta, who has a full-time job away from horses, flew around the cross-country to record the fastest time of the day with RCA Patriot.

Emily King completed the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course on her fourth attempt.

Irish rider Sarah Ennis and Grantstown Jackson lived up to their reputation as being quick across the country, and today was no different.

Bubby Upton, who has made a miraculous return to the saddle after sustaining a serious injury enjoyed a solid round with Cola.

Gemma Stevens and Bicton one-off five-star winner Chilli Knight clocked another speedy round, but there was an issue en-route to their good round.

Dressage leaders Ros Canter and Izilot DHI didn’t secure the experience they were hoping for.

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF were fourth after the dressage, but things didn’t go their way on cross-country day.

Pippa Funnell showed all of her expertise when piloting MCS Maverick around

Meanwhile, Harry Meade explained the reasoning behind him withdrawing two of his three rides this weekend

Looking ahead to the final day, the second horse inspection will take place in front of Badminton House on Sunday morning from 8.30am. The horses that are deemed fit to continue will go forward to a final showjumping round to decide the placings. The lower placed riders will jump from around 11.30am, while the top 20 riders after cross-country will jump in the afternoon, starting at around 2.55pm.

Badminton Horse Trials top 10 after cross-country

