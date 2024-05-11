



There has been drama during the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase as dressage leaders, Ros Canter and Izilot DHI have retired from the competition.

From the off, the 11-year-old 2023 Pau winner Izilot DHI, who is renowned for his spookiness, looked to have his eyes on stalks. They were clear until the first part of the Mars Badminton Lake at fence 10ABCD, onto which he dropped his back legs, activating the MiM Clip. He then spooked his way out of The Lake and ran past at the final narrow triple brush. Ros decided to then school DHI Izilot around the long route at the final elements of The Lake before opting to retire.

Five-star first-timer Lucy Latta, who rides for Ireland, has so far clocked the fastest round of the day, finishing just one second over the 11min16sec optimum time with Leslie Crampton’s 13-year-old RCA Patron Saint. This result slots them into second at this stage of cross-country day, 4.2 faults behind current leaders William Fox-Pitt and Grafennacht, having been 46th after the dressage.

“He’s truly one of best cross-country horses out there,” said Lucy, who works full-time as a brand manager for a soft drinks company. “He doesn’t pull and is as brave as a lion and will keep galloping. He doesn’t have straight-line speed but is consistent throughout the round so I don’t need to waste time setting him up – he was unbelievable.”

Lucy’s family is steeped in equestrianism and one of her cousins, six-time Badminton rider Elizabeth (Esib) Power has been a great support to 27-year-old.

“Esib has helped me so much and offered me so much advice,” explained Lucy, whose only horse is RCA Patron Saint.

2018 Badminton winner Jonelle Price and the diminutive Grappa Nera cruised around the Eric Winter-designed Badminton Horse Trials cross-country to pick up 10.8 time-faults. They were originally awarded a 15-penalty flag penalty at fence 26ABCD, the Lightsource bp Mound, but that was removed, putting them into fourth at this stage of Badminton Horse Trials cross-country day.

Grappa Nera had a long look going down the drop into the Mars Sustainability Bay, which meant she dropped into a trot through the water and could allowed her the time to take the direct route out, which very few have managed.

“She jumped all fences very well – the speed was a little bit of an unknown for Badminton, but she stepped up and will be better next time round as a result,” explained Jonelle.

Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy enjoyed one of the speedier rounds of the day so far, stopping the clock with 9.2 time-faults, which has pulled them up the leaderboard from 53rd to fifth at this stage of the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country competition.

“He’s an absolute legend – he’s little and nippy and doesn’t get strong. He goes in a rubber snaffle and no spurs. If not on perfect stride, I let him make the decision.”

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…