‘I made a terrible mistake’: top Badminton contender out of the running after cross-country





The USA’s Boyd Martin was sitting in fourth with Tsetserleg TSF going into the 2024 Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country phase, but hopes of finishing among the top few came to an end when he picked up 20 penalties at the first part of fence 20ABC, the INEOS Grenadier Sunken Road.

“I was going great guns for the first two thirds of the course, but I started to hurry him along too much,” explained Boyd. “I made a terrible mistake and saw a long stride to the skinny at part A – it was a big error of judgement.

“He’s a good old horse and if I’d made a better turn, it would have been ok.”

Speaking of how he thinks the course will ride, Boyd said: “I think if you’re going for it, it’s hard and if not, you can get round. It’s one of the hardest five stars I’ve seen for a long time and the ground is deep in places.”

Tom Jackson did a superb job as cross-country pathfinder riding Farndon. The combination jumped clear across country, picking up 14.4 time-faults.

“I’m over the moon with him. If you had told me he was going to come to Badminton three or four years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you, but he’s gone from strength to strength each year and he went around there like a proper five-star horse,” said Tom.

“I have to be really brave in the beginning because if you go to the rein too early, I lose the control. The ground on the whole is very good – it’s a bit sticker going down to the Vicarage Vee area.”

Tom Rowland enjoyed a wonderful Badminton Horse Trials cross-country clear round with Dreamliner, jumping clear, being another rider to pick up 14.4 time-faults.

“I was a bit nervous – it’s only my ninth event on ‘Dreamer’,” said an ecstatic Tom, speaking to the BBC’s Clare Balding. “The temperature is hot and the ground is sticky, but we finished really well.

“I always wanted to do well enough to get an interview with Clare Balding!”

