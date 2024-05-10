



The Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times for Saturday’s action (11 May) have been released. The first pair out on course, Tom Jackson and Farndon, will set off out of the start box at 11.30am. After that, horses and riders set off at five-minute intervals, subject to any holds that might be needed, with the final competitors Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick expected to begin their round over Eric Winter’s course at 4.09pm.

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times: top 10 after dressage

Full times

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

