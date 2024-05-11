



Ros Canter was philosophical as she spoke about her retirement from Mars Badminton Horse Trials with Izilot DHI. They left the startbox with a 2pen lead having led the dressage on 25.3, with Ros in line to join the elite few who have won back-to-back Badminton titles should all go according to plan. However, she had already made her intentions clear that while she would “go out meaning business”, she wouldn’t be afraid to “call it a day” if things weren’t going smoothly.

After activating a frangible device at the wall going into the Mars Badminton Lake (fence 10), Izilot spooked at the fence dressing on the far bank and ran past the final element. Ros retired – but not before schooling him over the large brush fences on the long route in front of a packed-out lakeside crowd.

Ros Canter reflects on Badminton retirement

“I am very philosophical and positive about the whole thing,” Ros said. “It was always going to be a question mark as to how Izilot was going to cope with the day today, and he didn’t quite cope with it. He went pretty spooky just on the run-up to the water, and that set the tone.

“And that’s what happens with Isaac, once he’s lost it, suddenly lots of things that aren’t usually spooky become very spooky. And that’s fine. He’s a class horse, I think the world of him. He’s one of the world’s best –we know what he’s like; he’s been like this all along.

“We either win or we don’t, and when we don’t, we do it in fairly dramatic fashion, so at least we are remembered one way or another!”

Izilot DHI won both Blenheim CCI4*-L and Pau CCI5* last season.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…