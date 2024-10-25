Changes made to Pau cross-country course owing to wet weather





Changes have been made to the 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course ahead of Saturday’s (26 October) action, owing to wet weather.

The ground walked on the soft side in yesterday’s warm sunshine. The weather took a turn overnight and there has been plenty of rain today.

Pau Horse Trials sport director and assistant technical delegate Guillaume Blanc confirmed the cross-country changes during today’s post-dressage press conference.

Fences 17, 28 and 29a have been removed. The route between fences nine and 10 has also been modified, to cut out a loop.

Mr Blanc said that fence 17 – a trakehner on the racecourse (pictured, top) at the far point of the course – was being taken out as the take-off and landing “are not brilliant”. Fence 28, a big oxer towards the end of the course (pictured, below), has also been removed for the same reason.

He added that fence 29a, a big roll-top with brush behind positioned on the top of a mound (pictured, below), is being removed as it could catch a horse tiring in these conditions. The other elements at fence 29 (29bcd) remain on the course.

“The course will be slightly shortened,” said Mr Blanc. “Going from fences nine to 10, there won’t be a loop – it will be a direct route.

“The roping will be shortened after fence 22 and coming to fence 23. Instead of looping, the horses will go straight.”

Sand will be put on take-off and landing areas on all the fences, before the start of the cross-country.

The cross-country is set to kick off at 10.30am UK time (11.30am local time) on Saturday (26 October).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau Horse Trials, the London International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now