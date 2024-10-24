{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Swans, mushrooms and a great big spider: take a peek at the 2024 Pau cross-country course

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Pierre Michelet’s Pau Horse Trials five-star cross-country course is prepped and ready for Saturday (26 October). The CCI5* track covers a distance of 6,500m and has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

    We spotted swans, mushrooms, an ice-cream stand and more among the fences on the 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course.

    Take a look at the fences horses and riders will tackle this year…

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2024

    Fence 1: Maison du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques

    Fence 2: Bergerie

    Fence 3: Over de haie RFM

    Fences 4, 5 & 6: Maisons béarnaise du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne

    A house on top of a mound, followed by a slope down and two more house fences on a sharp left-handed turn

    Fence 7: Table de pique-nique de la Ville de Pau

    Fence 8abc and Fence 9: Gué Forestier: Bullfince/contrebas/contrehaut and Haie barrée Forestier

    The direct route takes competitors over fence 8a, followed by a quick right-handed turn to a log-drop into water (8b). This is swiftly followed by a left-handed turn to a step (8c) then an angled brush (9). The long route avoids the step out – instead, competitors jump an angled brush fence (alternative 8c) and then circle to get to fence 9.

    Fence 10abc: Demi-lunes & brushes ronds de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    A curved brush fence on top of a mound, followed by either one skinny fence (10ab) on a related distance – or two separately lettered skinny fences

    Fence 11ab: Gué Cityz Media: briouette & cygne

    A big table (11a), followed by a splash into water and over the swan (11b). H&H is seeking clarification as to which fence the ‘b’ element on the left of the picture relates to.

    Fence 12: Bergerie

    Fence 13ab: Gué Cityz Media:: tronc & cygnre (options: abris canard)

    The direct route is over the hanging log into water (13a) to the swan fence in the water (13b)

    Fence 14: Tables des courses

    Fence 15ab: Bullfince & pointe de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    A big fence on top of a mound, down a slope to a corner fence

    Fence 16: Haie de laurier

    Fence 17: Trakehner

    Fence 18: Vertical MIMs

    Fence 19ab: Stères

    Fence 20: Le Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

    Fence 21: Butte du centenaire: tronc de l’ours LocExpo

    Fence 22ab: OEil Flex-On & pointe

    An owl hole, followed by a corner on a related distance

    Fence 23: Palombière Bates

    Fence 24ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: billes de bois

    Fence 25: Table tonneaux du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques

    Fence 26ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: oxer de haie & Pointe

    Fence 27: Mur de pierre

    Spot the spider hiding under the tree…

    Fence 28: Oxer

    Fence 29abcd: Butte Loc Expo: bullfinch & triple brushes

    The direct route (pictured) takes competitors over a fence on top of a mound (29a), followed by two skinny triple brushes (29bc and 29d). The longer alternative features extra jumping efforts.

    Fence 30: Oxer MIMs

    Fence 31: Pointe MIMs

    Fence 32ab: Champignons de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

    Fence 33: Bullfinch 5 Etoiles de Pau

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
