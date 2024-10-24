Pierre Michelet’s Pau Horse Trials five-star cross-country course is prepped and ready for Saturday (26 October). The CCI5* track covers a distance of 6,500m and has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 25 seconds.
We spotted swans, mushrooms, an ice-cream stand and more among the fences on the 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course.
Take a look at the fences horses and riders will tackle this year…
Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2024
Fence 1: Maison du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques
Fence 2: Bergerie
Fence 3: Over de haie RFM
Fences 4, 5 & 6: Maisons béarnaise du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne
A house on top of a mound, followed by a slope down and two more house fences on a sharp left-handed turn
Fence 7: Table de pique-nique de la Ville de Pau
Fence 8abc and Fence 9: Gué Forestier: Bullfince/contrebas/contrehaut and Haie barrée Forestier
The direct route takes competitors over fence 8a, followed by a quick right-handed turn to a log-drop into water (8b). This is swiftly followed by a left-handed turn to a step (8c) then an angled brush (9). The long route avoids the step out – instead, competitors jump an angled brush fence (alternative 8c) and then circle to get to fence 9.
Fence 10abc: Demi-lunes & brushes ronds de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A curved brush fence on top of a mound, followed by either one skinny fence (10ab) on a related distance – or two separately lettered skinny fences
Fence 11ab: Gué Cityz Media: briouette & cygne
A big table (11a), followed by a splash into water and over the swan (11b). H&H is seeking clarification as to which fence the ‘b’ element on the left of the picture relates to.
Fence 12: Bergerie
Fence 13ab: Gué Cityz Media:: tronc & cygnre (options: abris canard)
The direct route is over the hanging log into water (13a) to the swan fence in the water (13b)
Fence 14: Tables des courses
Fence 15ab: Bullfince & pointe de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A big fence on top of a mound, down a slope to a corner fence
Fence 16: Haie de laurier
Fence 17: Trakehner
Fence 18: Vertical MIMs
Fence 19ab: Stères
Fence 20: Le Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 21: Butte du centenaire: tronc de l’ours LocExpo
Fence 22ab: OEil Flex-On & pointe
An owl hole, followed by a corner on a related distance
Fence 23: Palombière Bates
Fence 24ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: billes de bois
Fence 25: Table tonneaux du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques
Fence 26ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: oxer de haie & Pointe
Fence 27: Mur de pierre
Spot the spider hiding under the tree…
Fence 28: Oxer
Fence 29abcd: Butte Loc Expo: bullfinch & triple brushes
The direct route (pictured) takes competitors over a fence on top of a mound (29a), followed by two skinny triple brushes (29bc and 29d). The longer alternative features extra jumping efforts.
Fence 30: Oxer MIMs
Fence 31: Pointe MIMs
Fence 32ab: Champignons de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 33: Bullfinch 5 Etoiles de Pau
