



Pierre Michelet’s Pau Horse Trials five-star cross-country course is prepped and ready for Saturday (26 October). The CCI5* track covers a distance of 6,500m and has an optimum time of 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

We spotted swans, mushrooms, an ice-cream stand and more among the fences on the 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course.

Take a look at the fences horses and riders will tackle this year…

Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2024

Fence 1: Maison du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques

Fence 2: Bergerie

Fence 3: Over de haie RFM

Fences 4, 5 & 6: Maisons béarnaise du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne

A house on top of a mound, followed by a slope down and two more house fences on a sharp left-handed turn

Fence 7: Table de pique-nique de la Ville de Pau

Fence 8abc and Fence 9: Gué Forestier: Bullfince/contrebas/contrehaut and Haie barrée Forestier

The direct route takes competitors over fence 8a, followed by a quick right-handed turn to a log-drop into water (8b). This is swiftly followed by a left-handed turn to a step (8c) then an angled brush (9). The long route avoids the step out – instead, competitors jump an angled brush fence (alternative 8c) and then circle to get to fence 9.

Fence 10abc: Demi-lunes & brushes ronds de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

A curved brush fence on top of a mound, followed by either one skinny fence (10ab) on a related distance – or two separately lettered skinny fences

Fence 11ab: Gué Cityz Media: briouette & cygne

A big table (11a), followed by a splash into water and over the swan (11b). H&H is seeking clarification as to which fence the ‘b’ element on the left of the picture relates to.

Fence 12: Bergerie

Fence 13ab: Gué Cityz Media:: tronc & cygnre (options: abris canard)

The direct route is over the hanging log into water (13a) to the swan fence in the water (13b)

Fence 14: Tables des courses

Fence 15ab: Bullfince & pointe de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

A big fence on top of a mound, down a slope to a corner fence

Fence 16: Haie de laurier

Fence 17: Trakehner

Fence 18: Vertical MIMs

Fence 19ab: Stères

Fence 20: Le Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

Fence 21: Butte du centenaire: tronc de l’ours LocExpo

Fence 22ab: OEil Flex-On & pointe

An owl hole, followed by a corner on a related distance

Fence 23: Palombière Bates

Fence 24ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: billes de bois

Fence 25: Table tonneaux du Département des Pyrénées Atlantiques

Fence 26ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: oxer de haie & Pointe

Fence 27: Mur de pierre

Spot the spider hiding under the tree…

Fence 28: Oxer

Fence 29abcd: Butte Loc Expo: bullfinch & triple brushes

The direct route (pictured) takes competitors over a fence on top of a mound (29a), followed by two skinny triple brushes (29bc and 29d). The longer alternative features extra jumping efforts.

Fence 30: Oxer MIMs

Fence 31: Pointe MIMs

Fence 32ab: Champignons de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

Fence 33: Bullfinch 5 Etoiles de Pau

