



William Funnell questions whether racing five-year-olds against the clock at the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) World Breeding Championships is the best way to produce horses to become future stars of the international sport

We at The Billy Stud don’t tend to take many horses to the annual World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) World Breeding Championships for Young Horses at Lanaken and every time I arrive there, I think perhaps, as the largest breeders in the UK, we should really start having a bigger presence. But I left this year in no doubt that we’re doing the right thing.

I think, as they’re world championships, people lose sight of the fact we’re trying to produce our horses in the best way possible to reach the best of their abilities and this year’s five-year-old final made for uncomfortable viewing at times.

There has to be a better way to produce our five-year-olds within the sport than racing them round like that. Many lovely youngsters will have come away from that with a very negative experience. Judging five-year-olds on style and performance would be a far preferable option.

We had two horses in the six-year-old championship and they were jumping over very fair courses, although at 1.40m they were tough. However, because of the qualification system there, one horse that jumped double clear didn’t get into the final, whereas horses who went faster but with one fence down did.

People were going daft on the second day trying to qualify. Showjumping young horses is about achieving clear rounds, not going against the clock, so that’s poor management and it did leave a bitter taste.

As breeders, The Billy Stud is in the fortunate position of being well known enough – as well as having our own auctions – that we can sell our four- and five-year-olds without having to overdo them in the ring.

But for many breeders, these championships will be their only shop window and becomes the be-all and end-all. However, we must not lose sight of what we’re trying to achieve.

The seven-year-old finals do work well and successful horses in this age bracket go on to achieve greater success in the ring. Obviously, every horse is different, but few of the five- and six-year-olds we ever hear of again.

Success at home

In contrast to Lanaken, I thought our British young horse championships at Hickstead in August – which act as a qualifier for the world championships – were a massive success.

Because of the clear-round bonuses on offer, we didn’t see anything like the crazy jump-offs of Lanaken. With excellent course-building, too, this event is only going to grow in popularity, especially with the Horse of the Year Show young horse finals now a mish-mash of age groups and nothing to be proud of.

Several top horses that have been bred in this country were sold cheaply by their breeders, so the money isn’t going in their pockets. Hickstead’s location makes it easily accessible for foreign buyers, meaning it is an excellent shop window to help ensure British breeding can be commercial.

Making our national title something to be proud of

Lanaken also hosts Belgium’s national championship, contested by all their top riders and won this year by Jos Verlooy. I’m embarrassed to tell people that our national champion is decided over 1.40m, at a show nobody attends.

Could our national title be decided at the British young horse championships at Hickstead instead? Surely there’s a venue who could host it on a weekend and return it to the flagship status it once had?

Brits rule the world

What a performance from the British team to win the Longines League of Nations (LLN) Final. The unique format has made the LLN enthralling viewing and Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Harry Charles are the dream team, but there are many other combinations to be excited about, all of which is positive for the sport.

