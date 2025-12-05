



In his latest exclusive Horse & Hound column, Graham Fletcher shares an idea for an exciting concept and his favourite sporting moment of 2025

I recently criticised our national championships for being held in such a drab setting. However, the national title remains a great one that’s definitely worth keeping. Full marks to the current holder Rebecca Marsh who’s ridden really well all year.

I was lucky enough to win it a couple of times when it took place in the main ring at the Royal Show in front of massive crowds – and it deserves to be elevated into such a prestigious event once again.

The Irish currently decide their national title over a series of shows. But I’d love to see the British and Irish federations work together to run a three-day All-Ireland and British Championship.

It could alternate between the two nations each year. Ideally held in May or June, the overall winner would receive an invitation to compete at the Royal International at Hickstead and Dublin Horse Show.

I’d make the show’s middle night a fun night, opened with a speed class with a difference. The chefs d’equipe would pick five British and five Irish riders, but instead of adding their scores together, they’d go head-to-head in a penalty shoot-out format. The bookies might like that one…

I’d also get the ponies involved, and repeat the formula in 148cm ranks.

Irish enthusiasm for showjumping knows no bounds. At the recent youth show at Sentower in Belgium, no less than 42 Irish riders were competing – and for many that meant two sea crossings to get there.

The public and media would need to get involved to make a new-look dual-nation championships successful with the likes of really good hospitality, a live band and a bar as long as the one they used to have at Millstreet.

Then, as the Irish like to say, “the craic would be mighty”. They’d definitely bring a proper spark to the proceedings.

Other European countries make a real effort for their national showpieces. Belgium puts €100,000 (£88,000) into their final with €30,000 to the winner.

Prize money at the top five-star shows is now amazing, but the number of competitors is strictly limited. So for national riders, and young riders, it’s becoming increasingly hard to get a foothold and to give their owners a reason for keeping good horses with them.

A new and exciting British-Irish championship would give many riders in both countries a tangible and much-needed boost.

A truly memorable performance

What a fantastic year it’s been for Britain. In fact, our winning teams have never had a better one.

The number of horse/rider combinations that team managers Di Lampard and Stanny van Paesschen have been able to use has made it extra-positive.

However, the standout performer across teams and grands prix has to be Scott Brash. He’s been phenomenal and, as he inches back towards the world number one slot, it’s no more than what he deserves.

All in all, it’s been quite a year for British equestrianism. There was Laura Collett’s European gold and Dan Skelton looking ever more masterful – I hope and think he will be champion trainer this year.

In fact, it’s to racing that I go for a truly memorable moment. It was the afternoon of Friday, 14 November and pouring with rain.

Olli was competing in Sentower while Will had taken eight horses to Addington. Although I’d always rather see the action live, I was quite content sitting at home as the rain lashed down outside, watching both shows on live stream with Cheltenham races on the big TV.

Surrounded by three screens I was certainly a dedicated follower of sport that afternoon.

What captivated me most was the 2.30pm at Cheltenham when Sean Bowen took the race on Wade Out through sheer will to win when all seemed lost. To keep the horse thereabouts and then cajole a burst of energy from him to take the race was unbelievable – and my favourite sporting moment

of 2025.

