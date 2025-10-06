



“I’ve been on many teams over the years but the strength and attitude that these guys have together is fantastic,” credited Ben Maher after he and team-mates Harry Charles, Donald Whitaker and hero of the hour once again, Scott Brash, lifted the trophy for the Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday (5 October).

British showjumpers were riding the crest of a colossal wave leading up to the final curtain falling in Barcelona, notching up a remarkable hat-trick of team successes, which started in the final LLN qualifier in St Tropez last month, continued with a historic victory in the BMO Nations Cup at Spruce Meadows before the celebrations rang out once again in Spain for the British dream team.

“Today means the world,” said chef d’equipe Di Lampard. “The riders were so consistent at the beginning of the year and since Rotterdam it’s been go, go, go – three wins on the trot is just amazing. They make my job very easy.”

Longines League of Nations Final Barcelona: a first jump-off

The unique format for the LLN always makes for enthralling viewing but this final included the only missing ingredient so far – the series’ first jump-off to decide top honours. Having completed on equal team scores of 16 penalties, the scene was set for Ireland and Great Britain to battle it out in a thrilling showdown against the clock.

Billy Twomey, just eight months into his partnership with the athletic Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei (Kannan x Chin Chin) set off first for Team Ireland. After performing some beautifully executed turns over another masterful Santiago Varela course, Billy saw a long stride to the final fence and pressed the accelerator. There was a collective gasp as the 10-year-old stallion gave it a hefty rattle, but luck was with the Irish side and they crossed the finish clear in 38.42sec.

In contrast to this relatively new combination, Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson have long reigned as one of the most successful partnerships in the world. The Scotsman had had the opportunity to seal victory for Great Britain with a clear in round two, but the world number five, fresh from victory in the world’s richest showjumping competition at Spruce Meadows last month, was left shaking his head in dismay after faulting at the middle element of the triple combination.

But there was no doubting this magnificent pair against the clock as Scott executed a perfectly judged round. Accelerating through the midway section allowed him the timely luxury of a perfect set-up to the tricky final fence, which the ever-obliging Jefferson soared over effortlessly, flying home with a quarter of a second to spare on the clock.

Great Britain, who didn’t qualify for last year’s inaugural final, were the newly crowned champions of the LLN Final 2025.

“I thought Billy did a fantastic job and really stuck it to us,” reflected Scott, surprisingly competing at his first LLN. “Thankfully I’m sitting on a quick horse and we managed to leave the jumps up. Hello Jefferson stayed calm – horses don’t really know what’s at stake so I just tried to stay focused and follow the great advice from my team.

“The team’s had an amazing year and it’s fantastic to finish on this note, so all credit to the guys, they’ve been amazing.”

Di added of her “icing on the cake” victory in the LLN Final Barcelona: “We’re well practised at having three in the final round who all count. It’s an amazing competition and I know organisers wanted a jump-off so it was great to have one.”

Di Lampard: “I have the best riders in the world”

Speaking of the country’s resurgence in recent years, Di continued: “There are some fantastic riders in the world, but I have three of the best and others coming up to join them. We had a couple of years where we were rebuilding. It happens in every rider’s career. Thankfully we have come back very strong.”

Pathfinder Ben jumped for four faults in round one on Enjeu De Grisien before delivering a crucial clear in round two.

“Enjeu stepped up amazingly – we had a small mistake in the first round but put that right,” he said. “With someone like Scott going last, it’s definitely easier.”

Harry Charles was also stepping back up to top level Nations Cups with 12-year-old Sherlock, owned by his father Peter Charles and Stall Zet.

“To walk back into a team that’s winning so much is very nice!” he said.

Donald Whitaker and Millfield Colette, who have contributed so much to Britain’s success and medal tally this year, were the drop score in round one with eight faults, sitting out round two.

“She’s been fantastic all year so I can’t blame her for not being totally on it today,” he reflected.

Two riders shared the double clear bonus – Bertram Allen of runners-up Ireland riding Qonquest De Rigo and Nicola Philippaerts of fourth-placed Belgium on Katanga VH Dingeshof.

The best athlete of the season was named as Piergiorgio Bucci representing LLN debutants Italy, with his groom Yulia Khokhryakova and horse Hantano also awarded.

Brash and Hello Folie are simply superb again

British celebrations began on Friday night when Scott Brash landed the grand prix of Barcelona riding superstar mare Hello Folie owned, like LLN hero Hello Jefferson, by Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham and looked after by groom David Honnet.

With 11 combinations coming forward for the jump-off, a high-octane thriller ensued but Scott and the 10-year-old Luidam mare cannoned round the magnificent Olympic arena at heart-stopping speed to top the leader board and earn the 99,000 euro top prize.

Scott had endured a barren period of five-star grands prix coming into 2025 but has gone on to land six already this year with Folie, Jefferson and Hello Chadora Lady.

